Intel Core Processors Series 1 launched - new 15W U chips for low-power systems
Launching in laptops during Q1 2024
Intel has a new series of 15W U-series chips for thin laptops that don't require a ton of power. They're getting a new brand name: Intel Core Mobile Processors Series 1.
At the moment, Intel Core (no generation, no "Ultra") appears to be the name specifically for the 15W chips. These new processors are not part of Intel's 14th Gen Core HX lineup, nor the Intel Core Ultra (also Series 1) line, where the H-series parts can be found. Still with me?
The Core Processors Series 1 consists of the Core 7 150U, Core 5 120U and Core 3 100U, which Intel says will show up in laptops from its partners in the first quarter of this year.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Intel Core 7 150U
|Intel Core 5 120U
|Intel Core 3 100U
|Cores
|10 (2 P cores, 8 E cores)
|10 (2 P cores, 8 E cores)
|6 (2 P cores, 4 E cores)
|Threads
|12
|12
|8
|Smart Cache
|12MB
|12MB
|10MB
|Base Frequency P/E
|1.8 GHz / 1.2 GHz
|1.4 GHz / 0.9 GHz
|1.2 GHz / 0.9 GHz
|Max Turbo P/E
|5.4 GHz / 4.0 GHz
|5.0 GHz / 3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz / 3.3 GHz
|Graphics
|Intel Graphics
|Intel Graphics
|Intel Graphics
|Max Memory Speed
|DDR5 - 5200 LPDDR5/x - 6400 DDR4 - 3200 LPDDR4x - 4267
|DDR5 - 5200 LPDDR5/x - 6400 DDR4 - 3200 LPDDR4x - 4267
|DDR5 - 5200 LPDDR5/x - 5200 DDR4 - 3200 LPDDR4x - 4267
|Memory Capacity
|96GB
|96GB
|96GB
|Base Power
|15W
|15W
|15W
|Max Turbo Power
|55W
|55W
|55W
|Intel vPro Essentials
|Yes
|Yes
|No
The Core 7 150U and Core 5 120U pack eight efficiency cores and two performance cores, for a total of 10 cores each. Both also have 12 threads and 12 MB of cache. Meanwhile, the Core 3 100U has six cores (two performance cores and four efficiency cores), eight threads, and 10MB cache.
It's not a surprise that the Core 7 is the leader in speed, hitting 5.4 GHz on its P cores and 4.0 GHz on the E cores, with the Core 4 and Core 3 dropping from there. While these are 15W parts at base power, the U-Series lineup can turbo up to 55W.
The chips support up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. (The chips also allow for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, which we'll undoubtedly see on some cheaper notebooks).
The Core processors will also support up to 96GB of DDR5-5200 or DDR4-3200 memory, offering eight PCIe Gen 4 lanes and 12 PCIe Gen 3 lanes to SSDs. Intel hasn't made any performance claims compared to the competition in its announcement, which will make lab testing interesting.
At CES, Intel also launched new 14th-generation Core HX mobile processors and 14th-generation Intel Core desktop processors. Between those and Core Ultra, which the company launched in December, Intel has a large spectrum of new consumer and gaming-grade chips ready to go. Hopefully, everyone can get the nomenclature straight.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and Mastodon @FreedmanAE.mastodon.social.
Most Popular
By Paul Alcorn
By Matt Safford
By Brandon Hill