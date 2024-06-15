Intel denies reports that it identified a root cause for Core i9 crashing issues — investigation continues

Intel has confirmed to Tom's Hardware that reports it has solved the root cause of the Core i9 crashing issues are false. Intel's statement is counter to German publication Igor's Lab, which reported earlier today that Intel had discovered the root of the problems affecting the stability of 13th Raptor Lake and 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh Core i9 processors, spawning a wave of reporting that claimed a fix would arrive via a firmware patch.

"Contrary to recent media reports, Intel has not confirmed root cause and is continuing, with its partners, to investigate user reports regarding instability issues on unlocked Intel Core 13th and 14th generation (K/KF/KS) desktop processors," Intel said in a statement sent to Tom's Hardware. "The microcode patch referenced in press reports fixes an eTVB bug discovered by Intel while investigating the instability reports. While this issue is potentially contributing to instability, it is not the root cause.”

Igor's Lab claimed to have obtained an internal document, reportedly under NDA, highlighting the instability's underlying cause was "an incorrect value in microcode algorithm associated with the eTVB feature." If you're unfamiliar with eTVB (enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost), it's a feature that resourcefully overclocks the processor's cores above the maximum turbo frequency when certain conditions are met. eTVB only kicks in when there is enough thermal and power headroom.

eTVB technology is an exclusive feature for Intel's Raptor Lake chips, specifically the Core i9 SKUs, so the ongoing instability issues don't affect the rest of Intel's processor population. eTVB is a great asset for Core i9 processors since it gives them a burst of performance in games and applications that prize high clock speeds.

According to the purported failure analysis report cited by Igor, Intel detected a displacement in the minimum operating voltage on the Core i9 parts due to exposure to elevated core voltages. Apparently, this specific issue has arisen because previous BIOS settings had let the processors run at turbo frequencies and voltage even at a high temperature. According to Intel, it wasn't a problem with previous K-series processors because the chips were more tolerant of the settings since they operated with a lower default voltage and frequency.

It appears that Intel can remedy this specific issue with a firmware update, so there's no defect inside the Core i9 silicon. However, the root cause of the instability issues has still not been identified.

Intel had previously blamed motherboard vendors for tuning their firmware for maximum performance and making processors run outside their specifications. This action forced manufacturers to release updated firmware with Intel Baseline Profiles that ensure all of the chips' safety mechanisms are enabled.