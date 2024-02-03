Intel's latest lower-powered CPUs give Ryzen rivals a run for their money — Core i9-14900T beats Ryzen 9 7900 in Geekbench 6 benchmark

A Geekbench 6 result (via BenchLeaks) for Intel's Core i9-14900T has emerged, and it shows that despite having a far lower TDP than the Core i9-14900K, one of the best CPUs, the Core i9-14900T is still a competent processor. Having launched last month alongside a slew of other 14th Gen CPUs, the low-power flagship is limited to less than half the power of its K-class counterpart but is only 22% slower in Geekbench 6's multi-core test.

Although Intel already has a lower-power version of the Core i9-14900K in the form of the K-less Core i9-14900, the Core i9-14900T is an even more efficient variant. The 14900T has the same eight P-cores and 16 E-cores as the Core i9-14900K but with a massively reduced TDP and far lower clock speeds. The performance difference can be even wider as the Core i9-14900K can efficiently run higher than its rated TDP, thanks to motherboard-level settings that further increase the TDP.

While T-class chips have always been pretty niche, the Core i9-14900T may be able to provide some competition to AMD's 65-watt Ryzen 9 7900. According to Geekbench 6's official scoreboard, the Ryzen 9 7900 has a single-core score of 2,823 and a multi-core score of 16,750.

Though the Core i9-14900T has an overall performance advantage thanks to its single-core solid score, it would appear to have higher power consumption, uses a platform that won't receive new CPUs, and has an MSRP of $549 compared to the $400 that the Ryzen 9 7900 often goes for.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core i9-14900T Specifications and Benchmark Scores Header Cell - Column 0 Core i9-14900T Core i9-14900K Base Clock Speed (P-core) 1.1 GHz 3.2 GHz Boost Clock Speed (P-core) 5.5 GHz 6.0 GHz Base Clock Speed (E-core) 800 MHz 4.4 GHz Boost Clock Speed (E-core) 4 GHz 2.4 GHz Base TDP 35W 125W Max TDP 106W 253W Single-Core Score 3,019 3,186 Multi-Core Score 16,385 20,961

Although the Core i9-14900T's specifications imply a much weaker CPU, in practice, it seems it's very close to the Geekbench 6 results from our Core i9-14900K review. Its single-core score is about 95% that of the Core i9-14900K, and it was 78% as fast in the multi-core test. Considering the vastly lower power consumption and clock speeds, it's an impressive result and illustrates the lengths that Intel went in both powers to boost the Core i9-14900K's frequency, which goes as high as 6 GHz on the P-cores.

According to the metadata in the test results, the Core i9-14900T ran around 5.4 GHz throughout the test, just below its maximum boost clock of 5.5 GHz. While Geekbench 6 doesn't report power consumption, we can probably assume the Core i9-14900T was running close to its maximum TDP of 106 watts, which is realistically the only way it could have such a good performance.

The Core i9-14900T has an RCP of $549. Despite Intel announcing the chip in January, the Core i9-14900T still isn't available at the major U.S. retailers.