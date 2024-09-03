Khadas lists modular Intel Lunar Lake AI mini-PC development kit for $1,199

If you are an app developer looking to optimize your latest application around Intel's new AI-focused Lunar Lake CPUs, a development kit may be the way to go. Compact system builder Khadas is selling a modular Intel Lunar Lake development PC that is extremely slim and can be attached with a plethora of custom accessories, including a matching external RTX 4060 Ti GPU. Khadas removed its Lunar Lake online product listing before we published this report.

The machine, literally dubbed the "Intel Lunar Lake AI PC Development Kit," features a Core Ultra 7 258V Lunar Lake mobile CPU, 32GB of speedy LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2230 SSD. The machine has seven ports in total, featuring a single Thunderbolt 4 connector, one USB4, a single HDMI 2.0 video output, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a single mind link port (more on that below).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Khadas) (Image credit: Khadas) (Image credit: Khadas) (Image credit: Khadas) (Image credit: Khadas)

Dimensionally, Khadas Lunar Lake dev PC is about as slim as it gets, at just 20mm in height, the machine is not much thicker than a thin and light notebook chassis. The width measures 105mm, and the height is 146mm, making this device very easy to travel with.

The magic trick of this device is its mind link port at the bottom. This fancy PCIe connector enables the dev PC to be paired with various Khadas accessories. The Mind Dock is one of these accessories; it is a $179.00 add-on that significantly expands its host machine's I/O connectivity. The dock alone comes with a total of 9 I/O ports, including dual HDMI 2.0 connectors, two USB ports, and Ethernet.

One of the more impressive add-ons is the Mind Graphics accessory. This accessory features a full-blown RTX 4060 Ti desktop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, giving the Lunar Lake PC desktop-grade GPU horsepower to work with for high-performance GPU-compatible applications or gaming. This dock also serves as a traditional dock, featuring an assortment of I/O, including three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two HDMI 2.1a ports, one DisplayPort 1.4a connector, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. The dock even comes with a built-in speaker and a microphone. Pricing for the GPU dock is $999.00.

Both docks are designed with Khadas' slim Mind PCs, like the Raptor Lake model we reviewed, and the new Lunar Lake development PC. The system hooks up to either dock from the bottom with its mind link connector and sits neatly on top flush against the top of the dock it is connected to.