Next-gen Intel Core Ultra 300 CPU specs reportedly leaked — Panther Lake-H could feature up to 28 cores and 12 Xe3 Celestial GPU cores

Panther Lake is the codename for Intel's upcoming third generation of Core Ultra mobile processors, which will succeed Lunar Lake. Resident hardware leaker Jaykihn on X shared a list of five potential Panther Lake SKUs that Intel is purportedly producing for its next-generation mobile lineup.

Panther Lake, which will be produced on Intel's 18A process node, reportedly has Cougar Cove P-Cores, Skymont E-Cores, and Xe3 (Celestial) integrated graphics. Cougar Cove is entirely new, while Skymont is an optimization of the variant currently used inside Intel's recently announced Lunar Lake chips. Meanwhile, Xe3 is the follow-up for Xe2 (Battlemage) in Lunar Lake. All five SKUs from Jaykihn are Panther Lake-H parts, representing Panther Lake's high-performance configuration. Some had previously surfaced in Coreboot.

Two SKUs share a similar configuration: four P-cores, eight E-cores, and four LP E-cores at 25W. The difference lies in the iGPU configuration. One SKU reportedly has four Xe3 GPU cores, while the other has 12 Xe3 GPU cores. Meanwhile, the lowest-binned SKU only has four P-cores and four LP E-cores with four Xe3 GPU cores.

PTL-H 4+8+4+4Xe 25W

PTL-H 4+8+4+12Xe 25W

PTL-H 4+0+4+4Xe 25W

PTL-H 6+8+4+4Xe 45W

PTL-H 6+8+4+12Xe 28W

The latter two are high TDP parts, one at 28W and the other at 45W. It's important to note that Jaykihn highlighted that these two SKUs are pre-EDS. EDS stands for External Design Specification, which are broad specifications that Intel releases externally to its partners. The information includes configurations, power, performance, I/O functionality, compliance, and other aspects companies require to develop a product based on these processors.

One Panther Lake-H is a 45W-rated HX-series part featuring six P-cores, eight E-cores, four LP E-cores, and an iGPU featuring four Xe3 GPU cores. The other is a 28W part featuring the same six P-cores, eight E-cores, and four LP E-cores as the 45W part but features a much more powerful integrated graphics chip with 12 Xe3 GPU cores.

According to Jaykihn, these five SKUs represent the SKUs that will exist in the Panther Lake-H lineup. We will likely see more than five production SKUs with varying clock speeds, but these five SKUs with their five configurations are all that is purportedly expected from Intel. It does not include Panther Lake-U models, which will have their lineup of configurations operating at significantly lower TDPs.

Panther Lake is Intel's next-generation mobile architecture, succeeding Lunar Lake, which will debut in the second half of 2025. There is still a lot of time for optimizations, so the leaked specifications could vary from the retail product.