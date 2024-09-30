Ryzen 9 9950X hits 7.54 GHz to break numerous world records — Zen 5 flagship raises the bar for 16-core CPUs

The Asus overclocking team has smashed several world records on AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X CPU. As shared by ROG Global on X, the team bagged five global first-place finishes, including a world record frequency result of 7,548.65MHz (7.5GHz) and a Cinebench R23 score of 60,709 points.

The test setup comprised a 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X paired with Asus' brand-new ROG Crosshair X870E Hero on liquid nitrogen cooling with temperatures reaching as low as negative 189 degrees Celsius.

The CPU's frequency and Cinebench R23 scores were accompanied by a world record Geekbench 3 Multi-Core score of 170,646 points, a 7-Zip score of 321,970 MIPS, a Cinebench R20 score of 23,550 points, and an HWBot x265 4K benchmark run of 77.57 FPS. All benchmark results were accomplished through overclocker Safedisk, while overclocker Elmor took the frequency record result.

Elmor's Ryzen 9 9950X frequency result represents the highest Ryzen-exclusive CPU overclock. Previous records show that the last record for Ryzen was 7.45 GHz, with the Ryzen 9 9950X. Elmor's new record roughly pushes the record by an additional 100 MHz.

🚀 The ROG Crosshair X870E Hero paired with AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has achieved First Place for CPU frequency with 7.54GHz and an astonishing 5 Global First Places. Experience unmatched speed and power.Buying guide: https://t.co/HSgNdUKs6A Demo Livestream: https://t.co/mDBqQ0kYG9 pic.twitter.com/9qJP5uuEiYSeptember 30, 2024

The rest of the benchmarks were world-record results surrounding the 16-core CPU category. The 7-Zip, R20, R23, Geekbench 3, and HWBot results are not the actual chart-topping world record results but merely for the 16-core CPU category. You'll see higher results if you look at results with higher core count chips.

Regardless, the world record results are still impressive. Safedisk's 7-Zip result is 450 points higher than the previous record result, held by Dr. Antoine, also with a Ryzen 9 9950X. Safedisk was able to edge his 9950X to 6.8 GHz, enabling him to outperform the preceding overclocker's result, which was run at 6.725 GHz.

Safedisk's R20 result was 274 points higher than the previous record result, also achieved on the 9950X. Again, Safeidks achieved a higher frequency of 6.925 GHz to outperform the last result record, which was performed at 6.895 GHz.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the R23 record, Safedisk's result was 545 points higher than the preceding result, also accomplished on a 9950X. This time, though, Safedisk was able to gain the extra points score through other means than clock speed, with both his result and the preceding result operating at an identical 6.925 GHz.

Safedisks Geekbench 3's multi-core result is 3,579 points higher than the previous record holder, held by famous overclocker Splave. Finally, Safedisks' HWBot X265 4K result was 0.982 FPS higher than the last result record, which Dr. Antoine also set.

AMD's X870 and X870E motherboards debuted today to accommodate the chipmaker's latest Ryzen 9000 processors. There are ample options ranging between $219 to $699 for the Ryzen 9 9950X.