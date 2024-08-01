Watercooled Ryzen 9 9950X ranks as the 5th fastest CPU in the world on Time Spy Extreme CPU benchmark — Zen 5 flagship only lagged behind core-heavy Xeon and Threadripper chips

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X Zen 5 flagship, which will compete against the best CPUs, is already breaking some world records with conventional liquid cooling. First discovered by HXL on X, a Ryzen 9 9950X owner has already submitted several benchmark runs to HWBot, featuring some potent results, including a top-five placement in the Time Spy Extreme CPU benchmark.

The user submitted five benchmark runs to HWBot, one in 3D Mark Time Spy Extreme, two in the 3DMark CPU Profile (multi and single core), another in Cinebench 2003, and another in the HWBot x265 benchmark at 1080p.

In 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, the Ryzen 9 9950X scored a very impressive 29,102 mark, which puts it in the top five best CPU benchmark runs ever recorded on HWBot for this specific benchmark. The Ryzen 9 9950X slots into the place, flanked by substantially higher core count chips such as the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX, Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, and Intel Xeon W9-3495X. The Ryzen 9 9950X also secured first place among 16-core parts specifically and is the fastest 16-core chip in this benchmark currently on the HWBot leaderboard.

(Image credit: HWBot)

The Zen 5 flagship also secured a 10th-place position in HWBot's 3DMark CPU Profile 1 Thread: Hall of Fame. The Ryzen 9 9950X achieved 1,393 marks flanked by unlocked 14th Gen, 13th Gen, 12th Gen, and 11th Gen parts, with all of these Intel chips running well over 6 GHz.

In the same test, but utilizing all cores, the Ryzen 9 9950X managed to secure a less impressive 23rd place. However, the Zen 5 chip managed to secure 1st place among all 16-core CPU runs, making it the fastest 16-core CPU in this specific benchmark on HWBot.

The Ryzen 9 9950X secured 107th place in Cinebench 2003 and 20th place among 16-core chips only in the same benchmark. In the HWBot X265 benchmark, the Zen 5 chip scored a result good enough for 32nd place and was again the fastest 16-core chip in this benchmark specifically.

The Ryzen 9 9950X's performance is impressive. There is no evidence suggesting the CPU was manually overclocked, so all of these results were seemingly taken with out-of-the-box settings paired to either a good AIO liquid cooler or a custom loop. If this is the case, overclockers have a perfect chance of breaking world records with this chip once enthusiasts take advantage of overclocking and liquid nitrogen cooling.