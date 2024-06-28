AMD Anti-Lag 2 sees production launch with latest drivers — FSR 3.1 also arrives for more games

AMD has launched its Adrenalin Software Edition 24.6.1 drivers, which include the official production launch of Radeon Anti-Lag 2 and several new games with FSR 3.1 support. A handful of Sony games on PC and Counter-Strike 2 will receive some exciting performance boosts for those using one of AMD's best graphics cards. Both technologies will be tasked to game developers to implement going forward.



AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR)'s version 3.1, first announced at GDC 2024, has now been enabled in six games: God of War Ragnarök, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. FSR 3.1 advertises 3.3x higher frame rates on RX 7000 series GPUs at 4K or 1440p thanks to FSR's upscaling combined with frame generation. FSR 3.1 framegen can also be combined with other image upscalers like Nvidia DLSS, or kept on at full resolution for its frame generation feature alone. The 3.1 update also brings general improvements to FSR's image quality over previous releases, removing ghosting effects associated with FSR 2.2.



FSR 3.1 support for developers is soon to come as well. While the current list of six supported games is low — and they're all ports of Sony PS5 games — the latest list now consists of 60 games with FSR 3 support, and the FSR 3.1 SDK is expected to be released on GPUOpen, AMD's developer portal, in July. FSR 3.1 will be up to game developers to implement, but AMD and its partners will be badgering hard for increased FSR 3 and 3.1 support.



Speaking of developer-end integration, Radeon Anti-Lag 2 has also arrived in full with 24.6.1. After a successful technical preview, Counter-Strike 2 now offers full support of the new and improved Anti-Lag 2. Anti-Lag 2 reduces input lag on any RDNA-based discrete or integrated graphics, stretching back to RX 5000 series cards. It will be turned on be default in Counter-Strike 2, with AMD claiming 37% decreases in latency on compatible hardware.



The launch is hoped to be a success after Anti-Lag+'s failure, which resulted in gamers receiving VAC bans from Counter-Strike for suspected cheating when Anti-Lag+ inserted code into the game runtime to improve input latency times. Anti-Lag 2 will be up to game developers to integrate as a result, hopefully avoiding VAC bans for innocent gamers. Future Anti-Lag 2 compatible games will be announced soon.



A full list of new features in the update, including specialized tuning crafted for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Overwatch 2, and other new releases, can be found in AMD's release notes, along with the download link for compatible AMD graphics processors.

