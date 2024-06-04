Nvidia unveils 4K 120FPS AV1 capture and commits to implementing multi-monitor RTX HDR support — new game ready driver adds Pax Dei and Elden Ring Shadow

Mid-way through Computex 2024, Nvidia has launched several updates for its graphics cards. There's an update for the Nvidia App beta, now boasting 4K 120FPS AV1 capture (on RTX 40-series GPUs) and a game ready 555.99 driver that adds support for Pax Dei and Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.



The new Nvidia App beta update is the first major update Nvidia has announced since the application's debut in February. The most noteworthy feature of the update is the addition of 4K 120FPS capture using AV1 encoding RTX 40 series GPUs. While the feature won't be used by everyone, it will be handy for users who want to record gameplay at 120 FPS while retaining maximum visual fidelity, as well as game streamers who use platforms that accept 120 FPS AV1 streams. Those are both pretty niche groups, but we're sure they'll appreciate the addition.



Nvidia demonstrated AV1's advantages at 4K 120FPS over the older H.264 codec. It also showed a side-by-side comparison of Horizon Forbidden West captured using both codecs at 10Mbps, highlighting the obvious differences in visual fidelity — H.264 really doesn't do that well at 4K with such a low bitrate. AV1 showed significantly fewer artifacts, presenting a much cleaner image that actually looks pleasing despite using a highly constrained 10Mbps bitrate cap.



Nvidia also revealed some of the short-term plans for its Nvidia App. Developers continue to work on implementing all the remaining Nvidia Control Panel options for future updates, including display and video settings, plus additional settings not found in the control panel such as DLSS controls.



Nvidia also confirmed it's working on multi-monitor support for RTX HDR, which has been a highly requested feature by GeForce owners since RTX HDR first debuted. The app is still in beta, however, and Nvidia has not announced a date for when it will fully replace GeForce Experience.

Game ready 555.99 drivers

Driver 555.99 adds game support for three new titles: Pax Dei; Shadow of the Erdtree, a new expansion pack for Elden Ring; and Still Wakes the Deep, from the developer of Dear Esther. Pax Dei is a social sandbox MMO that enters early access on June 18th. The game takes place in a medieval atmosphere, full of myths, ghosts, and magic. You can make your own story and choose how you want to play the game in the game's open-world playground.



Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree delivers a new story that's separate from the main game. The expansion is set in the Land of Shadow with new enemies, weapons, and equipment to learn to utilize and conquer.



Nvidia also added eight new G-Sync Compatible displays in driver 555.99, featuring a plethora of IPS panels and two new OLED models from Asus and LG. The IPS models are a combination of 27-inch and 24-inch 1080P and 1440P variants boasting 165Hz and 180Hz refresh rates. The two OLED models are Asus' 39-inch PG39WCDM 3440x1440 ultrawide boasting a 240Hz refresh rate, and LG's C4 TV series, coming in sizes of 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches with a max refresh rate of 144Hz.



Several bugs have been squashed with driver 555.99 as well. GeForce Experience no longer flickers or black screens if Instant Replay is enabled, and the FPS overlay in the Nvidia App has stopped showing NA (or no frame rate monitoring capability) in multiple (unnamed) titles. CUDA 12.5 now works with CUDA enabled Docker images, Microsoft New Teams/Outlook no longer artifacts when MFAA is enabled in the control panel. Finally, LG's OLED48C4 and 32GS95UE TV and monitor are now detected as G-Sync Compatible displays in the driver.