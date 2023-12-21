LG's new gaming monitor lets you switch monitor refresh rates up to 480 Hz on the fly — Ultragear flips between 1080p at 480 Hz and 4K at 240 Hz with the press of a button

LG has revealed new monitors for 2024 that will show up at CES 2024 and then show up for purchase shortly after. These include a mix of curved and standard monitor panels, with one going as high as 480 Hz.

A 32-inch non-curved OLED gaming monitor, dubbed the 32GS95UE, features the first-of-its-kind dual-Hz feature that allows the user to swap between two resolutions with its assigned refresh rates. Users with this monitor can swap between 4K resolution using a 240 Hz refresh rate or 1080p resolution running at 480 Hz with a click of a hotkey at the bottom of the monitor.

The monitor has two in-built speakers and a woofer, while the headphone port supports DTS Virtual: X. LG says that its speakers are purposely built behind the panel as a part of its Pixel Sound Technology to get direct sound from the front rather than from the sides of the speaker.

Usually, inbuilt speakers are overlooked by people who opt to use their headphones or speakers. But perhaps good placement will be enough to make some people appreciate the sound from a monitor. We can only wait and see.

Other Monitor Specifications

(Image credit: LG Korea)

The 32-inch 4K and the 27-inch 1440p OLED monitors are the only flat 16:9 monitors shown for the 2024 release, while the rest are 21:9 WQHD (3440 X 1440) monitors.

The 27GS95QE is a 16:9 1440p monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 65W USB Type-C port. The rest of the monitors are 21:9 ultrawide 3440 x 1440 800R curved monitors in 39-inch, 34-inch and 45-inch without USB Type-C and speakers (45GS95QE, 39GS95QE and the 34GS95QE). The 45GS95QB is a 44.5-inch 21:9 monitor also supporting 3440 x 1440 resolution with an 800R curved radius and includes USB Type-C 65w with a pair of inbuilt speakers.

LG provides a stand for 16:9 monitors with all the range of movement tilt, height, swivel and 90-degree pivot on both sides. The 21:9 monitors do not have a pivot option. All of these monitors include a 100 mm x 100mm compatible VESA mount.

All of the monitors LG introduced use anti-glare low-reflection panels with 0.03 ms grey-to-grey response time and feature a nearly bezel-free design on all four sides. It is rated for Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 400 and is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. For video output, these monitors include two HDMI 2.1 and 1 DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

Why offer 1080p resolution on a 32-inch display?

The 32GS95UE monitor — the one that can swap between resolutions and refresh rates — provides a 1080p option, which isn't terribly common on high-end monitors at 32-inches. But some gamers, like those who play compeitive first person shooters or esports, are more likely to turn down their resolution in exchange for higher frame rates. Those players may still want to jump to 4K resolution for non-gaming purposes. LG found a way to provide an option to reduce resolution and increase the refresh rate on a single display.

Out of the two 16:9 monitors LG announced today, the 32-inch is the only one with 4K resolution, not to mention OLED. The one-click option on the hardware certainly sounds easier than changing resolution and frame rate manually in Windows.

I am curious to know if display manufacturers considered making 24-inch OLED monitors with 1080p resolution and high refresh rates for competitive FPS gamers since Zowie and Asus announced a TN model with high refresh rates a few days ago.