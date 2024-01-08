Acer expands GPU lineup with Radeon RX 7600 XT OC, RX 7700 XT OC and RX 7800 XT OC graphics cards

Acer may be a relatively new entrant into the world of graphics card, but it's quickly expanding its offerings. Today, Acer is expanding its GPU lineup with four new Radeon-based graphics cards, including one based on AMD’s latest Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU.



The first new card is the Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC. AMD officially announced the RX 7600 XT earlier this morning, and it uses the same Navi 33 GPU leveraged in the Radeon RX 7600. The primary difference between the two is that the XT ups the boost clock to 2760 MHz (versus 2625 MHz) and doubles the amount of GDDR6 memory from 8GB to 16GB.

(Image credit: Acer)

However, Acer specs its 7600 XT OC with a maximum game clock of 2,539 MHz, while the boost cranks to 2,810 MHz. The card is equipped with dual Nitro FrostBlade cooling fans with dual ball bearings, while the cooler includes a reinforced copper base plate that works in conjunction with the heat pipes to dissipate heat. The 2.5-slot card features one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 2.1 connectors.

(Image credit: Acer)

Moving up the range, we have the Nitro Radeon RX 7700 XT OC (12GB), with game/boost clocks of 2,276 MHz and 2,599 MHz, respectively. Likewise, the Nitro Radeon RX 7800 XT OC (16GB) has a game clock of 2,254 MHz and a boost clock of 2,565 MHz. Both graphics cards use the Navi 32 GPU, with the 7600 XT featuring 54 SMs and 3,456 GPU cores versus 60 and 3,849 for the 7800 XT.

Acer’s Nitro Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT share the same board design. You’ll find a monochromatic shroud surrounding two Nitro FrostBlade fans. Like the Nitro 7600 XT OC, these cards feature a 2.5-slot design with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 2.1 connectors.

(Image credit: Acer)

Finally, we come to the flagship of the family: the Predator Radeon RX 7800 XT OC. It has the same Navi 32 GPU as the Nitro version of the card and even has the same game and boost clocks. However, Acer made some notable upgrades to the cooling system with triple Predator FrostBlade 3.0 fans, which feature textured blades to better channel airflow. The fans are used in conjunction with a vapor chamber to keep heat levels in check and minimize GPU throttling. The more robust cooling system means the Predator Radeon RX 7800 XT OC features a 3-slot design.

All four of Acer’s new Radeon RX 7000-Series cards will launch in February. The company hasn’t announced pricing for the Nitro Radeon RX 7600 XT OC, but AMD says that OEM cards will retail for as low as $329. The Nitro Radeon RX 7700 XT OC and 7800 XT OC will debut at $459.99 and $509.99, respectively. Finally, the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7800 XT OC will be priced at $549.99.

At this time, we don’t have any information on whether Acer has plans to eventually supplant the Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7800 XT OC as the flagship of the family with new offerings based on the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX.

Acer launched its foray into the graphics cards market with Arc-based graphics cards in September 2022. At the time, the company debuted Predator BiFrost cards based on Intel’s flagship Arc A770 GPU. The company later launched cards based on the Arc A550 and even embraced AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 GPU.