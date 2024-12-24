Alleged GALAX GeForce RTX 5080 box art surfaces online preceding next month's CES 2025 debut

Hardly two weeks remain until Jensen Huang's keynote at CES and we're starting to see leaked images of what Nvidia has been cooking for the past two years; at least when it comes to the box art. Per Ruby_Rapids at X, the box design for GALAX's upcoming RTX 5080 has surfaced online at NGABBS. Despite confirmation of the artwork's authenticity by Videocardz through its contacts, it is best to take this imagery with a heavy dose of salt. A small 10-minute session in Photoshop can land you the same image if you're proficient enough so don't take this leak at face value. Plus it is hard to identify new features due to the poor resolution of the box art photos.

The alleged box artwork is in dieline format, which may look strange to those outside of the printing industry, but this is to ensure a proper layout for the final printed box. GALAX's artistic choice remains unchanged, sticking to the same hacker-inspired aesthetic though it would've been great if we got a close-up of the actual GPU. Nonetheless, the box art details several key features at the back but the lack of resolution makes the text illegible.

A key thing we learned from a previous RTX 5090D box art leak is that Nvidia is allegedly retaining the "Nvidia Sans Nala" font it introduced with the RTX 40 series. Today's leak further corroborates that so we likely shouldn't see any major artistic reworks. The Founders Edition design, however, might or might not undergo a redesign; something that'll only be confirmed by Jensen on January 6.

Rumor has it that Nvidia is working on a new technology called "Neural Rendering". This likely alludes to DLSS 4, NTC (Neural Texture Compression), Nvidia ACE, or a merger of these technologies. Had the picture been clearer, we could've caught a glimpse of what Nvidia is readying for us next month.

Team Green is expected to unveil the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 series at CES, per a leak from Zotac. The RTX 5080 is rumored to adopt the GB203 die with 84 SMs (10,752 CUDA cores), 16GB of 30 Gbps GDDR7 VRAM, and a 400W TDP. The RTX 4080 SUPER currently offers 10,240 CUDA cores, so apart from the 5% bump in core count, expect most of the performance gains to stem from the upgraded Blackwell architecture, a higher TDP, and faster GDDR7 memory. It'd be really interesting to see how the RTX 5080 holds up against the RTX 4090 but we'll leave that for our review.