AMD FSR 3 now in a dozen games, including Starfield — too bad the latter has hemorrhaged players since launch

In the latest update to AMD's official list of FSR 2 and 3 games, the number of FSR 3 enabled titles has now reached a healthy dozen. There are another 18 already planned, which should arrive in the coming months.



Most recently, the two biggest games to add FSR 3 are Starfield and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Considering DLSS 3 made its way into Starfield back in November and FSR 3 was promised at the same time, this seems more than a little overdue. Particularly for a single-player game that also launched with graphics bugs on AMD hardware despite supposedly being partnered with it.



Unfortunately, graphics settings are only part of the story. It's likely too late for Starfield to save itself from the rapid drop-off in players, but at least now AMD GPU users get can access extra performance if they're still playing the game.

Below is the current roster of all shipping games with FSR 3 support, plus a few details on each.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Open-world title set in James Cameron's Avatar cinematic universe, developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. Notoriously graphically demanding, it launched with FSR 3 and is one of the best examples of AMD's tech that we've tested.

Forspoken — Western action RPG from Square Enix outside their usual Final Fantasy fare, it received mixed reception. One of the few showcases of Square's doomed in-house Luminous Engine before shifting to Unreal. FSR 3 launch title, our initial testing encountered issues and anomalies.

Immortals of Aveum — A sci-fi fantasy FPS from Electronic Arts, and the second of AMD's initial FSR 3 launch titles. We also had some issues with testing FSR 3 in the past.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name — Classic Sega action RPG series "Yakuza" became "Like a Dragon" and shifted to turn-based, with the spin-off "Gaiden" titles maintaining the old beat-em-up action combat.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 — The modern AAA military FPS that needs no introduction. Curiously, not the first game in this series named "Modern Warfare 3".

Farming Simulator 22 — The latest in the Farming Simulator series, of which there are 10 games and not 22 (this version has been around since 2022).

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth — The latest in the turn-based action RPG series "Like a Dragon", previously called "Yakuza" before main series gameplay made the turn-based pivot. As the series titles imply, these games let you play as a Japanese mobster but are renowned for their depth of world building and gameplay.

Mortal Online 2 — An ambitious, open world Unreal Engine 4-based fantasy MMORPG from Star Vault.

MotorCubs RC — A very indie RC car racing game from Draisey Digital LLC.

Starfield — A very not indie sci-fi shooter and RPG from Bethesda, discussed in more detail above.

Starship Troopers: Extermination — A co-op sci-fi FPS set in the Starship Troopers universe developed by Offworld Industries. It feels pertinent to point out that Starship Troopers is a satire film released in 1997, based on a Heinlein book of the same name from 1959.

The Talos Principle 2 — A punishing first-person puzzle game from indie dev Croteam published by Devolver Digital.

Overall, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology has seen a decent degree of adoption in the industry. FSR 3 Frame Generation uptake is perhaps not as fast, but it's only been available since October 2023, and we expect it to supplant FSR 2 going forward.



Meanwhile, various iterations of FSR 2 continue being included with games both at launch or added later through post-release patches, with current support at 144 games — with 32 more games still to add FSR 2. Recent fighting release Tekken 8 supports nearly the whole gamut of image upscaling options minus Frame Generation, which means support for both DLSS 2 and FSR 2.2.



Frame Generation will almost certainly never be added to some games, and the fighting genre's general reliance on 60 FPS netcode and game logic make it a prime example. That's why FSR 2.2 is still receiving so much support despite the launch of FSR 3, though it's also possible to use FSR 3 upscaling without doing frame generation as far as we know.