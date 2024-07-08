AMD may unveil next-gen Radeon RX 8000-series GPUs at CES 2025 according to leaker
RDNA 4 is getting closer, kind of.
We already know that AMD has been enabling (well, rather, placeholding) some of its RDNA 4 graphics processors in Linux drivers, but we still have no idea about the actual product lineup or exactly when the next-gen Radeon graphics cards are set to enter the scene. @Kepler_L2, who tends to know a few things about AMD's roadmap, decided to shed some light on the red company's plans. This is a leak, so be sure to take it with a grain of salt.
Apparently, AMD is set to unveil its Navi 48 graphics processor at the CES 2025 trade show in early January next year. As for Navi 44, the leaker believes that this part will be released only in Q2 2025. In fact, @Kepler_L2 did not post about AMD's upcoming GPUs separately but rather responded in a Twitter thread.
Launching a new series of graphics processors for gaming desktops is great, but launching a discrete GPU for desktop computers at CES is something that makes little commercial sense. GPU sales of standalone desktop graphics cards tend to peak in the third and fourth quarters. Furthermore, gamers who use standalone graphics cards buy new ones when new games are released, and most of them tend to be launched in the fall ahead of the Holiday season.
Now, the question remains: what are the Navi 44 and Navi 48? Some hints have emerged. For AMD's RDNA 3-series, a shader engine includes 16 compute units containing 1024 stream processors (capable of 2048 FP32 FMA or 4096 FP32 operations). If AMD's RDNA 4 maintains this structure for shader engines and compute units, and the rumors about four shader engines mentioned, Navi 48 will have 4096 stream processors. This would likely position it in the mainstream segment. However, since we don't know its frequencies and other characteristics yet, this assumption should be taken with caution.
Don't trust any leaker. He just posted for click-bait. There is no news on any firm release date yet, and this is all speculation for now. And you yourself agree that a CES 2015 release "makes little commercial sense".
At this stage guessing any performance metrics is just a shot in the dark.
AMD's strategy with its RDNA 4 GPU architecture is very different than RDNA 2 or RDNA 3. Both previous gen RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 graphics architectures had SKUs spanning the high-end to the entry-level segment.
This doesn't seem to be the case with RDNA 4 as its top GPU die was canceled in favor of mid-tier positioned chips. AMD themselves confirmed they aren't focusing on the enthusiast and high-end GPU market segment.
According to some early patches, AMD's "GFX12" family which is the internal codename for the RDNA 4 GPU lineup WAS reportedly going to feature up to 9 Shader Engines on the flagship SKU.
This would have given a 50% uplift in shader engines/SE count over the Navi 31 chip which comes with 6 Shader Engines. But sadly, this isn't the case anymore.
For reference: Navi 31 features a total of 16 compute units (Dual Compute Units per WGP) per Shader Engine for a total of 96 compute units.
