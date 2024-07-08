AMD may unveil next-gen Radeon RX 8000-series GPUs at CES 2025 according to leaker

We already know that AMD has been enabling (well, rather, placeholding) some of its RDNA 4 graphics processors in Linux drivers, but we still have no idea about the actual product lineup or exactly when the next-gen Radeon graphics cards are set to enter the scene. @Kepler_L2, who tends to know a few things about AMD's roadmap, decided to shed some light on the red company's plans. This is a leak, so be sure to take it with a grain of salt.

Apparently, AMD is set to unveil its Navi 48 graphics processor at the CES 2025 trade show in early January next year. As for Navi 44, the leaker believes that this part will be released only in Q2 2025. In fact, @Kepler_L2 did not post about AMD's upcoming GPUs separately but rather responded in a Twitter thread.

Launching a new series of graphics processors for gaming desktops is great, but launching a discrete GPU for desktop computers at CES is something that makes little commercial sense. GPU sales of standalone desktop graphics cards tend to peak in the third and fourth quarters. Furthermore, gamers who use standalone graphics cards buy new ones when new games are released, and most of them tend to be launched in the fall ahead of the Holiday season.

Now, the question remains: what are the Navi 44 and Navi 48? Some hints have emerged. For AMD's RDNA 3-series, a shader engine includes 16 compute units containing 1024 stream processors (capable of 2048 FP32 FMA or 4096 FP32 operations). If AMD's RDNA 4 maintains this structure for shader engines and compute units, and the rumors about four shader engines mentioned, Navi 48 will have 4096 stream processors. This would likely position it in the mainstream segment. However, since we don't know its frequencies and other characteristics yet, this assumption should be taken with caution.