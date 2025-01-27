DLSS Swapper now updates FSR, XeSS, and DLSS, too — Supports all major upscaling/frame gen technologies

DLSS Swapper has received a new update that ironically adds support for FSR and XeSS. The tool now lets you update all major upscaling and frame generation technologies for your games at the click of a button. This also includes Intel's new XeLL and Nvidia's Ray Reconstruction, saving you the hassle of manually searching and replacing DLL files for each game.

For the uninitiated, FSR, DLSS, and XeSS all depend on underlying DLL files that have the potential to improve image quality and even performance with each update. Upgrading your current version is as simple as replacing the old DLLs with the newer ones. DLSS Swapper is a free utility that allows you to conveniently upgrade/downgrade the DLSS versions of your game library, eliminating the need for manual DLL replacement.

With version 1.1, DLSS Swapper is no longer exclusive to DLSS. It now supports FSR 3.1 and XeSS, XeSS Frame Generation, and XeLL technologies. The new version also lets you update DLL files for Nvidia's Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction solutions in a single interface.

It's important to note that your game must have built-in support for the technology; otherwise, the option will be blanked out. In the attached image, Witcher 3 does not support XeSS Frame Generation; hence updates are unavailable. Modding frame generation into games is possible with open-source tools like DLSS Enabler, but we cannot guarantee a stable experience.

(Image credit: Future)

The patch notes mention that the new update lets you add games manually, use custom game cover art, and write per-game notes to highlight any key changes or modifications to the DLL files. As of this writing, a newer version, 1.1.1, is available, which irons out a handful of bugs in the previous release. If you wish to use Nvidia's new transformer model for DLSS, that requires changing the DLSS preset which isn't supported by DLSS Swapper yet. For that purpose, try out DLSSTweaks or the Nvidia Profile Inspector instead.

You can download DLSS Swapper on GitHub under the "Releases" section to the right. At the moment, the software is only available for Windows, so Linux users will need to look for other alternatives.