Intel says Arc Xe4 Druid GPUs are already in the works — Software optimization is the only remaining step for Xe3 Celestial as it approaches launch with Panther Lake
Arc still has plenty of gas left in the tank.
The announcement of Battlemage two days prior refuted industry-wide rumors that Intel was planning to sunset discrete Arc GPUs. After the fact, enthusiasts are already speculating about the next generation, namely Celestial. Tom Peterson from Intel AKA "TAP" joined The Full Nerd Podcast yesterday and confirmed that Arc isn't going anywhere - anytime soon with Celestial Xe3 "baked" on the architectural level and hardware teams already working on next-next-gen Xe4 Druid GPUs.
Cutting off the graphics division never made sense as that'd make Intel's mobile offerings highly uncompetitive compared to AMD, and even Snapdragon now. This isn't just a rhetorical statement since Intel's Lunar Lake can pull ahead of AMD's Strix Point offerings in gaming - putting Intel on top of the PC iGPU leaderboard after a very long time.
Tom Peterson confirms that Intel has laid the hardware-level groundwork for Celestial which likely includes architectural layouts and prototypes. That's sort of expected since Intel might reveal Panther Lake (with a Celestial-based iGPU) at Computex 2025 which is just five to six months away. The wording makes it pretty evident that Xe3's design is nearing completion and has been handed over to the software team for driver support and other optimizations.
The hardware team has been designated to the "next-thing" which most probably refers to Druid or Xe4 GPUs. As far as Intel's CPU lineup goes, Druid might be featured on Nova Lake but that's speculation because Intel hasn't formally announced a successor to Panther Lake. Tom mentions that Arc GPUs have a development lifecycle that may sometimes exceed one year so Celestial - at least on desktop - will probably not hit shelves until 2026.
There is still no official confirmation from Intel regarding faster Battlemage GPUs - namely the B750 and B770. Word on the street is that these GPUs might have been axed and that makes sense because any Intel GPU in the $350+ price bracket will struggle against next-gen offerings from Nvidia and AMD - due to consumer mindshare and market sentiment.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.