New Nvidia Game Ready driver improves DLSS 2 and 3, bundles Super GPU support

Screenshot of Skull and Bones, one of the releases with DLSS support added in the 551.52 WHQL driver.

Nvidia's latest driver update, Game Ready 551.52 WHQL, released yesterday with game ready drivers for the impending release of Skull and Bones. Before any ships (games) can truly set sail, they'll need the latest driver and performance optimizations.

This new driver also brings support for Super cards (RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, 4070 Super).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3050

Three games are getting support in this new driver: Focus Entertainment's Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, Ubisoft's Skull and Bones, and Merge Games' Smalland: Survive the Wilds. These games launch February 13, February 16, and February 15, respectively.

Of the new releases, only Banishers supports DLSS 3 Frame Generation and DLAA at launch. Skull and Bones will launch with DLSS2 support and ray tracing. Smalland: Survive the Wilds will launch with DLSS2.

Besides adding Game Ready driver with DLSS support for some upcoming releases, the new driver also adds more games to Nvidia GeForce Experience's "Game Optimization" feature, which just picks settings for you. These games were Helldivers 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun.

Of the three titles, Rocksteady's Suicide Squad has definitely received the most vocally-mixed reception due to its live service elements and controversial storytelling decisions. Even gameplay diehards and fans of old Batman Arkham action stealth games may be turned off by the veer to live service shooter. However, it's also worth noting that this was late Batman: TAS voice actor Kevin Conroy's last turn as the Caped Crusader in a video game, for fans of his body of work.

All that said, traditional PC gaming wisdom would encourage you to ignore automated Game Optimization and just tweak your own settings for the ideal visual and performance balance. However, GeForce Experience's entries for game settings also tend to also include screenshots with explanations of how those settings impact fidelity, which is useful for games that otherwise don't bother telling you what anything does.