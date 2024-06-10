Newegg listing offers up a GTX 1080 Ti for $1.63, if you ignore the $400 shipping — strange listing sparks many questions

Bargain shoppers on Newegg may be excited to find the deal of a lifetime, a GTX 1080 Ti going for only $1.63. Unfortunately, the refurbished 1080 Ti will come with a hefty $400 shipping cost, making it barely competitive with other refurbished 1080 Ti's on Newegg. At least the card itself can be split into four easy payments of $0.41.

Ozi from OzTalksHW was the first to spot the "bargain," posting it on Twitter this morning. The listing doesn't give any details on the card itself, beyond that it is a 1080 Ti with 11GB of VRAM. The photos show an MSI GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio, a 2.5 slot card with 5 output ports, three fans, and an original MSRP of $799 when it was released 7 years ago — remember when $800 got you the highest end of consumer graphics cards?

Looking deeper into the reseller, Creator Store, offers some context. The graphics card is promised to be "80% new - 90% new," while also being described as "well used," with a promise of complete 100% testing before shipping. Going from the product page to the seller's own Newegg store is even more illustrative. Creator is a Shanghai-based "young fashion" brand that sells a smattering of PC components. Creator carries a 3.7 buyer score, a not-terrible / not-great score which at least indicates it is not 100% a scam seller.

Other products listed on its Newegg store with a $400 shipping cost include an awfully cute gaming PC, a Vive Pro VR headset, and some PCIe expansion cards. No other product listed follows the 1080 Ti's $1 item plus $400 shipping scheme, but prices still seem inputted at random; a 2TB Samsung SSD is sold for only $80 listed next to a $500 Transformers action figure. But the 1080 Ti notably is not listed or searchable on the Creator Store; the cheapest items Creator lists on its Newegg store are laptop fans and photovoltaic fuses, hiding the $1.63 card from view.

Those hoping for cheaper shipping via local pickup would be out of luck. The $1.63 1080 Ti can only be found for shipping to the United States, sad news for bargain-minded UK readers. Creator Store does offer free 30-day returns, but its return policy seems to be overly complex, with a few easy ways to avoid having to process the return.

We have reached out to Newegg for comment on this and other similar low-cost, high-shipping sales. We'll update the story when we hear back. If you're looking for good graphics card deals, we'd advise avoiding too-good-to-be-true offers from Newegg resellers and sticking to reputable sources; our list of the best GPU deals today is a great starting point.