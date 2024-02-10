Nvidia DSR and DLDSR tech can work on some DSC monitors

If you own a Nvidia GPU, there's a chance you are using Nvidia Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) or Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR) to run lighter and older titles beyond native resolution to squeeze as much image quality out of your setup as possible. In the past, these two technologies were only known to work on monitors that don't use Display Stream Compression (DSC). Still, according to TFTCentral, Nvidia's two downscaling features can work on DSC-enabled monitors if you use a single cable to connect your monitor to your GPU.

To be clear, Nvidia's support page for DSR and DLDSR states that neither of these technologies is supported at all while using a monitor with Display Stream Compression (DSC) enabled. The only display configurations Nvidia says are compatible with DSR/DLDSR are standard monitors without DSC (that are plugged into a desktop system), discrete GPU notebooks without Optimus GPU switching, and notebooks with Advanced Optimus technology — in other words, laptops with a MUX switch.

However, TFTcentral found that many of its readers could enable DSR or DLDSR on DSC monitors despite what Nvidia specifies on its DSR/DLDSR support page. TFTcentral reached out to Nvidia for comment, and Nvidia responded with a detailed response explaining what was happening.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

“NVIDIA DSR, NVIDIA DLDSR, and NVIDIA Image Scaling are supported when DSC mode is enabled if the pixel rate needed to drive the display mode does not exceed the GPU’s single head limit. If GPU uses two or more internal heads to drive the display, NVIDIA DSR, NVIDIA DLDSR, and NVIDIA Image Scaling are not supported,” a Nvidia representative told TFTCentral.

Nvidia clarifies that DSR/DLDSR can be used with a DSC-enabled monitor. The only requirement for it to work is that the display needs to be connected to the GPU with a single cable. This won’t be a problem for most gamers, but a few GPU/monitor configurations require two or more display connections to work (particularly first-generation 4K and 8K displays).

Dual cable configurations are usually required in bleeding-edge gaming monitors with a resolution and refresh rate that can overwhelm a GPU’s display output capabilities. In these situations, a second display cable is necessary to drive the monitor at its maximum rated specifications. On the GPU side, the GPU treats the two display connections as two separate monitors and runs them like an Nvidia surround configuration.

Thankfully, only a handful of monitors require more than a single cable to run. So there is a good chance you will never run into this problem.