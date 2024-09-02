Nvidia revamps GeForce RTX badge with AI slogan — new logo reads "GeForce RTX Powering Advanced AI"

As TechPowerUp spotted, Nvidia has updated its branding and tagline for GeForce RTX graphics cards. The badge now adds the subheading "Powering Advanced AI." The change makes the standard GeForce badge the most verbose it has ever been and highlights Nvidia's deepened focus on AI as it continues to reign as the top dog in the AI hardware market.

Nvidia's GeForce graphics card line has traditionally been a gaming-first brand, with Nvidia pushing AI-focused professionals to its professional lineup of GPUs and accelerators. GeForce branding has also become increasingly simple over recent years, with its logo becoming more straightforward with each new GPU generation. The new tagline may represent a broadening shift in Nvidia's intended audience for GeForce RTX. The new explanatory tagline also addresses Nvidia's publicity problem; in Interbrand's June survey, Nvidia was not among the world's top 100 most recognizable brands despite being the most valuable company.

Nvidia's RTX cards are the best consumer-level options for powering AI. Even the line's cheapest card, the RTX 4050 Mobile, has 120 tensor cores tuned explicitly for machine learning. Nvidia's dedicated AI gaming features, including DLSS (deep learning super sampling; AI texture upscaling for video games), DLSS Frame Gen, and ACE (AI-written NPC dialogue), are enormous boons for gaming performance and experiences. Apps like ChatRTX and support for AI acceleration in Adobe programs can allow non-gamers to use the AI power inside their computers.

Nvidia has not officially announced the "Powering Advanced AI" tagline, though OEM partners such as PNY have already updated their branding online to reflect the new badge. Laptop and desktop case badges will likely begin incorporating the subheading on products soon, as well as GPU boxes and branding.

In recent years, Nvidia has invited other markets to the GeForce RTX party, but this has not gone well. In 2019 and 2020, cryptocurrency miners were notorious for buying out entire shipments of Nvidia GPUs and forcing PC builders to buy from scalpers for years before supply shortages were settled. Nvidia's push to brand RTX graphics cards under an AI flag hopefully shows confidence that it can support a much broader customer base without supply issues, which is to be expected from the current third-largest company on earth.