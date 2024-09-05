Nvidia RTX 50-series Blackwell designs and specifications expected to be finalized this month — RTX 5080 rumored to have 400W TGP

The designs of the RTX 5080/D and RTX 5090/D are expected to be completed in September, reports BenchLife.info, which cites sources within the factories working on these upcoming GPUs. The article says that these GPUs are scheduled to be officially launched this month, if you run it through Google’s machine translation, which apparently moves their launch forward from the initially leaked CES 2025 launch. However, a Tweet by @Zed__Wang asserts that this is a (Google Translate) machine mistranslation. Instead, what BenchLife.info meant is that the designs will be finalized by this month. If that is the case, then it seems to be on track for a late 2024 or early 2025 launch — which will likely be at CES.

In related news, @kopite7kimi confirmed through a private reply to another X (formerly Twitter) user that the RTX 5080 will require 400 watts. The X user said, “So, 600w for 5090 and 400w for 5080 is right?” and the leaker simply said “Yeah,”. If this information is true, then it means that the 5080 will get an 80-watt bump in TGP. It’s also a bigger bump than what was previously expected, as Seasonic’s PSU wattage calculator accidentally leaked lower numbers for Nvidia’s 50-series GPUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 TGP (W) Next Gen TGP (W) – Seasonic ‘leak’ TGP (W) - @kopite7kimi TGP (W) – BenchLife.info RTX 4090 450 RTX 5090 500 600 550 RTX 4080 320 RTX 5080 350 400 350 RTX 4070 200 RTX 5070 220 220 - RTX 4060 115 RTX 5060 170 - - RTX 4050 Desktop N/A RTX 5050 100 - -

While Seasonic’s initial information showed a modest TGP jump for Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs, @kopite7kimi believes that Team Green will likely be more aggressive with its power requirements. However, BenchLife.info’s sources say that the 400- and 600-watt figures are the maximum heat dissipation capacity of the cards in question, not their actual TGP.

Furthermore, it also claimed that while there was a 400-watt cooling module being built for Nvidia earlier, development has since been canceled or suspended but work on the 600-watt heat dissipation module is still ongoing. Its contacts in the module factory for Nvidia have also said that the company is preparing five desktop RTX GPUs, so we’ll likely see an RTX 5050 appear on the horizon with this generation of Nvidia graphics cards.

We’re seeing rumors proliferate regarding Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs, especially as their purported launch date edges toward us. Nevertheless, all of these are just leaks and rumors, and no matter how accurate the sources have been in the past, the only time that we’ll know the exact specifications of Nvidia’s latest graphics cards and how they perform will be when we have them in our hands and are running them at full tilt to see what they can do.