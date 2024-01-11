Thermaltake's power supply tester lets you know if your power supply is working properly — Dr. Power III updated with support for ATX 3.0 power supplies

Thermaltake has revealed the Dr. Power III universal ATX power supply tester at CES 2024. Even the best power supplies can fail, so the Dr. Power III is a nifty tester that can help you troubleshoot. Thermaltake has upgraded Dr. Power III to support the latest ATX 3.0 power supplies.

Testing your power supply is a relatively easy task requiring basic electricity knowledge and an old-school multimeter. However, not everyone possesses the necessary electrical know-how to use a multimeter, or understandably, you may uncomfortable around electricity. That's where something like Thermaltake's Dr. Power III (AC-069-OO1NAN-A1) can come in handy.

The Dr. Power III is in its third iteration and has come a long way. The first Dr. Power was a simple device with green LEDs to tell you whether a power connector is okay. It wasn't capable of providing a power readout. The Dr. Power II, on the other hand, featured an LCD screen so you can view the value of each power rail. With the Dr. Power III, Thermaltake has slightly revamped how the device displays the readings and brings the tester up to speed to support ATX 3.0 power supplies.

Like its other iterations, the Dr. Power III features different connectors to connect the power cables you want to test. The list of connectors on the Dr. Power III device includes the 24-pin power connector, the latest 16-pin power connector, an 8-pin/6-pin PCIe power connector, a SATA connector, a Molex connector, and an 8-pin/4-pin EPS power connector.

The Dr. Power III has a single button that you press to begin testing. The tester displays the voltage of each power cable on the screen in real time. It utilizes one decimal place for the +12V rail and up to two decimal places for the other rails, such as the +5V, +3.3V, and +5Vsb. Thermaltake's power supply tester supports automatic and manual testing. The first will test all the power cables, whereas the latter lets you choose the ones you want to verify their correct operation. If a reading falls outside the accepted range, the screen's backlight will change to red and flash while emitting a beep sound to alert the user.

The Dr. Power III comes with a limited three-year warranty. Thermaltake didn't reveal the pricing or the tester's availability.