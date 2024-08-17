CAMM2 benchmarks show similar performance to normal DIMMs — Kingston DDR5-7200 C38 CAMM2 with CKD compared to DDR5 DIMM
CAMM2 DDR5 performs similarly to old DDR5 DIMMs in MSI-provided AIDA64 benchmarks.
CAMM2 is a brand-new memory standard that will debut on laptops and desktops. MSI recently benchmarked Kingston's DDR5-7200 C38 CAMM2 with CKD on its CAMM2-equipped Z790 Project Zero Plus motherboard to compare its performance against standard DIMMs.
The two memory configurations were set at identical timings and frequencies. Both were set at DDR5-7200, and primary timings consisted of CL38-44-44-105 with a command rate of 2.
In AIDA64, the CAMM2 test rig achieved a memory read speed of 105.83 GB/s, a write speed of 88,637 MB/s, a copy speed of 94,772 MB/s, and a memory latency of 66.3 nanoseconds. In contrast, the regular DDR5 DIMM memory kit featured a memory read speed of 106.76 GB/s, a write speed of 91,821 MB/s, a copy speed of 94,619 MB/s, and a memory latency of 65.3 nanoseconds.
Technically, the mainstream DDR5 DIMM modules outperformed the CAMM2 memory module. Memory write speeds were 3% better for the DDR5 DIMM memory, while every other metric was virtually identical.
MSI's testing confirms that the CAMM2 version of the DDR5 memory kit is virtually identical in performance, which is good news for enthusiasts worried about its performance. When set at the exact timings and frequency, nothing sets CAMM2 apart from a performance perspective.
Both form factors might look different but still use the same underlying DDR5 technology. AIDA64 is an excellent generic benchmark, but it remains to be seen whether the level of performance is the same in real-world workloads and gaming.
CAMM2 is available in DDR5 and LPDD5X configurations, with the latter competing against some of the fastest XMP memory kits on the market regarding bandwidth. LPDDR5X versions of CAMM2 are significantly faster at the time of writing compared to CAMM2 DDR5, with the fastest versions going as high as DDR5-9600.
One takeaway from MSI's test is that there appear to be no performance limitations on CAMM2. The standard comes with impressive data rates; however, many tests still need to be done to evaluate CAMM2's overclocking headroom. CAMM2 support will be available on motherboards, but only time will tell how many vendors will jump on the train and release XMP-enabled CAMM2 products.
I'm looking at these slides, and apparently (LP?)CAMM uses more motherboard space than soldered LPDDR5, but saves space compared to SO-DIMM. Is it going to take off on Mini-ITX boards or am I missing something?
We have seen a 128 GB LPCAMM, which means two of them gets you to 256 GB. So the maximum capacity should be better than any quad-DIMM (consumer UDIMM) situation.
So far none of the real world implementations of CAMM2 have been the dual module variety (LP or regular). I'm not sure how much we will see it in actual products, but if we do I'd expect it to be primarily laptops. The dual module setup stacks the two modules which would be rather limiting on desktop and I'm not totally sure how the cooling would work in server.
The primary advantage for it is definitely as a SODIMM replacement. I don't believe there have been any SODIMM modules released over 5600, but these should scale to whatever DDR5 does. They also bring removable LPDDR to the table which could be another differentiator in the laptop space.
In theory CAMM2 could allow for higher speeds/lower latencies than standard UDIMMs. I'm not sure when that would manifest in the real world given how good a lot of the XMP/EXPO kits have already gotten. There is a possibility it could inherently make driving speeds/latency easier on the memory controller as well (similar to how the Apex is better than every other board for memory speeds currently).
There's also the limited capacity which may turn some people off (128GB DDR5 CAMM2 is huge so don't expect to see those any time soon) and as discussed above dual module implementation seems unlikely.