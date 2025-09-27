Two of the best 2TB SSDs for the ROG Xbox Ally and Steam Deck are at record low prices — surprise SSD price cuts come as shortages and price hikes loom due to the AI server boom

Some of the Best SSDs for the Steam Deck and ROG Xbox Ally are currently available at incredibly good discounts, specifically two high-capacity 2TB models. One of the fastest 2230 SSDs on the market, the SN770M, is available at its lowest price ever of just $155 on Amazon. Similarly, Sabrent's Q4 2230 2TB is on a 23% discount, reaching a record low price of just $169 on Amazon. On the opposite side of the pendulum, Silicon Power's 1TB UD90 is 17% off, available for $69.99 on Newegg, making it a good option for those seeking a budget-friendly storage upgrade. The sale comes as storage companies are increasing prices across the board due to a surge in demand for AI servers, so we surely won't see deals like this for much longer. That means if you're in the market for one of the Best SSDs for the Steam Deck and Xbox ROG Ally X, it might be best to make a pick quickly.

As previously mentioned, both 2TB models are at their cheapest recorded prices to date. The SN770M has seen steady price drops since June of this year, according to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, dropping from around $200 to its new low price of $155. The Sabrent Rocket has been holding steady prices of around $220 to $186, depending on the month, but has only recently hit its current all-time low price of $169. If you are in the market for a handheld SSD upgrade, especially a 2TB upgrade, now is the best time to get one of these drives.

Save 18% Silicon Power Silicon Power UD90 2TB 2230 NVMe SSD: was $84 now $69 at Newegg The Silicion Power UD90 1TB is on a 18% discount making it one of the cheapest NVMe drives on the market that works with the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Best of all, its PCIe 4.0 support, makes its performance more than sufficient for the Steam Deck, which is limited to PCIe 3.0.

The Western Digital Black SN770M is one of the fastest SSDs that fully supports the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, without mods. The drive leverages super-fast TLC NAND flash, found on its 500GB, 1TB, and flagship 2TB models. All three models take advantage of a single-sided form factor (including the 2TB model).

The drive utilizes a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, offering sequential read speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,850 MB/s. In our review, we found it was one of the fastest 2230-class SSDs we've tested, due to the fact that it is one of the only 2230-class 2TB drives to come with TLC NAND flash. Almost everything else runs on slower QLC NAND flash.

The Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 ranks as our best alternative high-capacity SSD model for the Steam Deck in 2025. It might not be the fastest 2230-class M.2 drive available, but the drive's performance is more than adequate for handheld PCs, especially the Steam Deck, which utilizes only a PCIe 3.0 interface. The drive supports a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and takes advantage of Micron 176-layer QLC flash with maximum sequential read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and maximum sequential write speeds of 3,200 MB/s. One area where the Rocket Q4 2230 excels over the SN770M is in power efficiency, which is particularly important in handheld devices for improving battery life.

The Silicon Power UD90 2230 earned the title of our best alternate budget Steam Deck SSD for 2025. The drive might not have the performance chops of the aforementioned drives, not to mention a lower 1TB capacity (for the model mentioned above specifically). However, it's earned its place as an excellent, inexpensive solution that provides more than enough horsepower to run on the Steam Deck.

The drive utilizes 176-layer Micron QLC NAND flash, paired with a Phison E21T controller, and operates via a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. Performance peaks at up to 5,000 MB/s for sequential read speeds and up to 3,200 MB/s for sequential write speeds. In our review of the 2TB model, we found its PCIe 4.0 performance to be lackluster; however, at PCIe 3.0 speeds, its performance was more than sufficient for the Steam Deck, which only operates at PCIe 3.0 speeds anyway.

All three drives are compelling options at their respective price points, depending on what you are going after. The SN770M is one of the fastest 2230-class SSDs on the market, and thus, is the best drive if all you care about is performance. Its $155 price discount has only made it an even more compelling option.

The Sabrent Rocket Q4 might be more expensive than the SN770M and slower, but it has its own advantages. On the Steam Deck in particular, the Rocket Q4 is arguably a better solution than the SN770M, providing more than enough performance for the Steam Deck and operating with significantly better efficiency, which can translate to improved battery life.

In a similar vein, the Silicon Power UD90 won't wow you with its performance, but it has more than adequate performance for the Steam Deck due to its aforementioned PCIe 3.0 limits. At its current discount, the UD90 is one of the most affordable 1TB SSDs that fit inside the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, making it a compelling option for budget-conscious users.

