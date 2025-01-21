Raijintek debuts MGA-68 aluminum hall-effect keyboard with 8,000 Hz polling rate

Raijintek, a company specializing in PC cases, cooling, and peripherals, has debuted the MGA-68 aluminum keyboard with hall-effect switches. The MGA-68 boasts a 65% (69 keys) layout using the ISO format and comes in Black and Silver options. Although official pricing remains unannounced, preliminary listings suggest it will cost around $160.

The MGA-68's body is CNC-crafted from aluminum, which offers a unique sound signature and increases weight. Raijintek has outfitted this keyboard with south-facing LEDs and magnetic/hall-effect switches from Heijin, which have a rated lifespan of 50 million keystrokes. The Raijintek Axion application on their website offers features such as adjustable actuation distances, Rapid Trigger mode, customizable dead zones, and sensitivity to fine-tune the keyboard to your liking.

The keyboard is available in UK, DE, and Italy layouts and utilizes PBT or PBT+SUB keycaps arranged in the ISO format with an L-shaped Enter key. As the keyboard is hot-swappable, you can easily customize it with switches of your choice as long as they're compatible. Beneath the switches is a switch plate for proper alignment and rigidity, followed by a spill-resistant PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) and the bottom casing.

Note that this is a wired-only keyboard. The box includes a 2-meter-long USB Type-C to Type A + Type-C cable, two extra switches, and a 2-in-1 key puller. The keyboard measures 313x104mm, though the height is variable due to the wedge-shaped design for ergonomics. As the keyboard lacks a function key row, you can use the Fn (function) key in conjunction with the number keys at the top to mimic their functionality. Raijintek has added support for several hotkeys to control the RGB, switch actuation, and to reset to default settings on the fly.

The company did not reveal the pricing for this keyboard. However, we were able to find a listing online from the German retailer hiq24, where the keyboard is priced at $160. Depending on the manufacturer, aluminum hall-effect keyboards typically cost $150 or higher, so the MGA-68 is in a comfortable position when it comes to pricing. Subtracting the 19% VAT lands us at $130 which is an even better offer. US customers can expect availability at Amazon, Newegg, and Performance PCs shortly.