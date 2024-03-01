HP begins subscription plans for its printers and ink — up to $36 per month, includes limits and cancellation fees

In January, HP said it would bring subscription plans for its printers and tried to justify blocking third-party inks. Now HP has implemented the subscription, calling it an 'All-in' plan where users can print a limited amount of pages per month for a monthly fee, provided they sign up with a two-year commitment and other charges. This plan will include the printer and the cartridge ink, with a promise of next-business-day printer replacement and the option to upgrade the printer after two years.

(Image credit: HP)

At the time of writing, HP allows you to choose three printers- HP Envy, which would cost $6.99 per month onwards; HP Envy Inspire for $8.99 per month; and HP OfficeJet Pro, which costs $12.99 per month, for its US customers. The minimum number of pages you can print is up to 20 pages per month and goes up to 100 pages per month for $10.99 per month on Envy. The most expensive plan is the OfficeJet Pro, which restricts you to up to 700 pages per month for $35.99. You will be charged $1 per 15 pages if you print more than your limit, and this does not include taxes.

Since HP didn't mention anything about the paper, even on its FAQ, it's likely not included in its 'All-in' plan.

The company has been championing this concept for a long time. It claims that its All-in plan will deliver the ultimate convenience and includes dedicated 24/7 Pro live support. It does include a 30-day trial period with no upfront costs or commitments as long as the printer and the ink cartridges are shipped back with a prepaid shipping label within ten days to avoid cancellation fees, which obviously would mean you will need to give you credit/ debit card details for the trial. It sounds like a leasing plan that restricts your monthly prints based on the subscription plan and locks you in for two years.

HP's 'Made to be Less Hated' Campaign Makes it More Hated

Ironically, HP's 'Made to be less hated' advertisement implies it admits its printers are infuriating to use. The company is more notorious for high ink pricing and its constant blocking of third-party ink, even resorting to claims that third-party inks could contain malware. The company was sued for its practices, and it had to settle the case for $1.3 million in the past.

Whether these subscription plans would make it be hated less remains to be seen, but luckily, there are options as most would not like to be locked down with a two-year-long commitment. Luckily, HP has no monopoly on the printer and ink business.