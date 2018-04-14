Community Picks: Most Memorable PC Game Glitches

9. ‘Minecraft’ - Cat Fountain Picture 9 of 18

In addition to building immense structures and fighting the undead, Minecraft also allows you to own some pets, such as cats. These felines will follow you, but they can also teleport to your location if you move too far away. With these rules in mind, you can create your very own “cat fountain.” After building a tall pillar (preferably one that is very high in the sky), you’ll have to create some space at the top for your cats to spawn near you. By finding the exact location in the air, you can have cats spawn from the pillar, then have them fall again to the ground as they attempt to get close to you in the sky.