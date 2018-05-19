Community Picks: The 25 Best RPGs Of All Time

So far on this list we’ve seen an MMORPG, action RPGs, turn-based JRPGs, and more. Now we come to the isometric RPG, so named for its perspective, which gives you a bird’s-eye-view of your characters and the world around them. Planescape: Torment puts you in the shoes of the Nameless One, a scarred and tattooed man who can’t remember his past. It’s up to you to help the Nameless One uncover his past by talking to countless NPCs, exploring myriad locations, and if there’s no other option, shedding blood. All this with a point-and-click interface and character progression system that ensures no playthrough is the same as the last.
Some of these I've never heard of.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVYrALStucs&t=100s
Wonder how many even thought of the Sims or any of its various spin-offs.
Regarding Witcher 3, it is still a GPU killer to this day. I got it for free back in 2015 when I bought a second GTX 970 for SLI and a 1440p monitor. It still only averaged about 70FPS with that setup maxed out with effective 4xAA (about a single 1070 today).