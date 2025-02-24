Argon40 teases new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 laptop prototype

Raspberry Pi accessory maker Argon40 has teased what looks like a laptop mainboard, with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 at its heart. Details are light, and we've contacted Argon40 for more information. So let's see what we can glean from the single photo in the forum post.

We’ve been hard at work here at Argon 40, and we’re thrilled to give you a sneak peek of what’s next! Here’s a glimpse of the prototype board for our all-new laptop designed for the Raspberry Pi CM5 lijoseph moderator on Argon40 forums

In a forum post from Argon40 forum moderator lijoseph, we can see a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5) on a black PCB. The post identifies that this is a prototype of a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5-powered laptop, which is under development by Argon40.

The CM5, which shares the same connector as the older Compute Module 4, is on the right side of the board, in the center is an M.2 slot for PCIe storage (it looks like an Argon40 branded 2280 drive is in the slot) or for an AI accelerator card. On the top edge of the PCB I can see an LVDS connector (widest connector), used to connect the LCD screen commonly used in laptops. Next to that are some smaller FFC (flat flex connector) one of which will be for a keyboard. The other connector may be for a trackpad, if its not also broken out via the keyboard FFC.

Moving to the left of the PCB and we can see a USB Type C port, used to power the board. Next to that are two full size HDMI ports, not the smaller mini or micro HDMI. I love full size HDMI, but surely the smaller ports would make more sense here? After all, the next set of ports look like they are USB Type-C, meaning that there are no full-size USB-A ports on the laptop.

The laptop is also bereft of a case. All we have in the single photo is the bare PCB connected to an external monitor, showing Raspberry Pi OS' default wallpaper. There is no laptop chassis for us to pour over. But, given Argon40's previous products, like the EON or the recent Argon One V5 we are confident that Argon40 will produce something stylish, and probably sci-fi. We look forward to learning more and hopefully reviewing a unit

There has never been an official Raspberry Pi laptop, but we hope that there will be one day. The Raspberry Pi 500 and the new official Raspberry Pi monitor could be hacked into a viable product by a clever community member. But an official CM5 laptop, or even a custom PCB based on the Raspberry Pi 5 would offer a new means to have the power of a Raspberry Pi at your finger tips. Could 2025 be the year of the official Raspberry Pi laptop?

Unofficial Raspberry Pi laptops have come and gone. The first was Pi-Top's laptop, which started life as a crowdfunded campaign showcasing the project via a 3D-printed chassis. Retail units were injection molded plastic, with a questionably squishy keyboard and sluggish trackpad. The Raspberry Pi connected via a myriad of cables inside the chassis. An improved version was released just before the Raspberry Pi 4 was released, but it never really made an impact.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recently the Elecrow CrowView Note entered the arena. It did a pretty decent job of being a Raspberry Pi laptop, but the Raspberry Pi was relegated to being a sidecar attachment, not very practical for train journeys and the port placement was a little off. But it does give us the chance to use a Raspberry Pi on the go.

Argon40's Raspberry Pi laptop currently has no price, release date or actual pictures of the laptop chassis. If we receive any information, we'll update this story.