Maker uses Raspberry Pi and AI to block noisy neighbor's music by hacking nearby Bluetooth speakers

Some Raspberry Pi projects are born out of necessity while others are made for passive-aggressive, neighborly warfare. Maker and developer Roni Bandini grew tired of his neighbors' regular habit of playing loud reggaeton music at the same time every day, and decided to act on the matter by programming a Raspberry Pi-powered response.

At the end of the day (or perhaps at the beginning), Bandini saw two possible outcomes. Either he confronts the neighbors directly about the music or he creates an AI-drive solution that automatically responds when Reggaeton music is detected. Long story short, we've got a cool Raspberry Pi AI project to share with you today. When this Pi detects Reggaeton music, it interferes with nearby Bluetooth speakers so the audio is distorted.

It's worth noting that this project was mostly made in jest as an experiment. The legality of recreating this project varies depending on where you live, so be sure to double-check local ordinances before you try this one out at home. Bandini also explains that you have to be really close to the Bluetooth speaker for it to work, and this won't work with every kind of Bluetooth speaker.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Roni Bandini) (Image credit: Roni Bandini)

Powering this Bluetooth jamming device is a Raspberry Pi 3 B+. It's connected to a DFRobot OLED display panel, which has a resolution of 128 x 32px. Audio is observed using a USB microphone, while a push button handles when the system will perform a check to listen for any potential reggaeton.

According to Bandini, the Pi is running Raspberry Pi OS. The AI system driving the machine learning aspects of the design is Edge Impulse. With this, Bandini was able to train the Pi to listen for music and more specifically identify whether the song playing is classifiable as reggaeton or not.