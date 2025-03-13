Raspberry Pi and AI power open source smart city monitoring project

If you're planning to go out, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the weather and traffic report for your area. But what if you could get even more specific? That's where this cool Raspberry Pi project put together by maker and developer Glossyio comes in. Using our favorite SBC, they've crafted an AI-driven traffic monitor that provides specific traffic data no matter where it is deployed.

This project, like many others we feature, is open source so there's tons of source material to dig through if you want to create it for yourself or just get a better idea about how it goes together. This particular setup is really flexible so you can add or remove components to suit your preferences. Glossyio has yet to upload a build guide but plans to in the future.

The current iteration offers a handful of really useful features and compiles data to a series of easy-to-read graphs. Examples include the ability to monitor objects using a doppler radar, an AI system to count cars, cyclists and pedestrians. It even has the ability to determine the speed of passing cars.

If you're planning to use a Raspberry Pi for an AI system like this, it's a good idea to get your hands on the latest Raspberry Pi 5 for its performance and memory capacity. In Glossyio's setup, the Pi is connected to a Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 to capture images (a good choice given that it has autofocus), an OPS243-A doppler radar sensor as well as an AI co-processor to help with the AI functionality. The traffic monitor is intended to be mounted outdoors in a location with a good view of the road and obviously it will need to be housed inside of a weather-proof enclosure.

You can find a detailed explanation of the software-side of the project over at the official project website trafficmonitor.ai . All of the source code has been shared, as well, and can be found over at GitHub .

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project , check out the AI traffic monitor website and be sure to follow Glossyio for future updates.