Raspberry Pi Pico powers open source smart watch

The Raspberry Pi Pico , and subsequently the RP2040 microprocessor, have become popular choices for those in the cosplay community as well as makers looking to make wearable tech in general. Today we've got a really cool wearable to share created by maker and developer Umut Sevdi. Using our favorite microcontroller, Sevdi has created an open-source smartwatch called the WearPico .

Like most smartwatches, the WearPico is intended to work in tandem with a smartphone. It interacts with a mobile app and provides some features that work with the phone like managing calls and receiving notifications. It also has extra features, such as a stopwatch, notepad, and calendar. A full list of features is available in the project details at GitHub.

According to Sevdi, the WearPico doesn't have a full-on operating system as it's intended to work as an embedded device. The smartphone app that Sevdi created is Android-based. It communicates with the smartwatch wirelessly using Bluetooth, rather than Wi-Fi, so it uses less overall power.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Umut Sevdi) (Image credit: Umut Sevdi)

The Pico works alongside a few other modules, including a 1.28-inch round touchscreen and an MPU6050 accelerometer, and it relies on a 3.7v LiPo battery. The WearPico can be recharged using an Arduino TP4056 and uses a micro USB cable for power input. It's also fitted with a buzzer and motor that vibrates for notifications. The hardware is housed inside of a 3D-printed shell.