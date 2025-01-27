Raspberry Pi Pico secure delivery box helps protect your packages

If you live in an area where packages are sometimes stolen, it makes sense to want a secure delivery box. That's where this cool Raspberry Pi Pico project created by maker and developer Woodycal comes into play. Using our favorite microcontroller, he's put together a delivery box with a clever locking system that keeps the box secure once a package has been delivered.

When the box is in drop-off mode, it remains unlocked so that delivery personnel can deposit packages into it. Once the box has been opened, it will automatically lock again after three minutes. This ensures that the delivery can't be tampered with until you return home or unlock the box remotely.

The remote control system is handled from a web app. It has a couple of different settings that you can trigger manually or otherwise let them automatically activate as needed. We already touched on the drop-off mode, but there are two other modes, including one in which the box is armed and one disarmed. When the box is armed, an alarm will go off if it detects six separate vibrations—presuming that someone is trying to break into the box.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Woodycal) (Image credit: Woodycal)

If you have a model with network access, you can replicate this project with a Pico W or Pico 2W. It's connected to several relay modules, a vibration sensor, reed switches, a siren, an electric bolt lock, and even a BME 280, which reports temperature and humidity. A 12V battery powers everything.

Woodycal created all of the code for this project, which has been made open-source for anyone who wants to reise software that is Python-based and can easily be copied to a Pico. The code is available to explore on the official project page of GitHub.

If you want to examine this Raspberry Pi project in greater detail and see how it's constructed, visit GitHub, where you can also follow Woodycal for updates.