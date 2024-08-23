What’s inside the Raspberry Pi Pico 2’s RP2350?

The new Raspberry Pi Pico 2, released just two weeks ago, has garnered a lot of attention from the maker community. Powered by the RP2350, the Pico 2 comes with two different CPUs in one package. The first is a powerful dual-core Arm Cortex M33, the second is RISC-V based and designed as a personal project by Raspberry Pi engineer Luke Wren.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi)

The RP2350 gets its name as follows:

RP Raspberry Pi

2 Number of cores

3 Type of core (Cortex M33)

5 SRAM Memory capacity (520KB)

0 Internal storage capacity (0 for RP2350A and B, 4 for 2MB onboard found in the RP2354A and B)



RP2350 Block Diagram

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi)

The RP2350’s Arm Cortex M33 cores are more powerful than the Arm Cortex M0+ found on the original RP2040 of the Raspberry Pi Pico and the Raspberry Pi Pico W, But the most intriguing feature has to be the dual core RISC-V Hazard3 CPU. This CPU has performance somewhere between the Arm Cortex M0+ of the RP2040 and the Arm Cortex M33 of the RP2350. It is the first Raspberry Pi product to use RISC-V architecture, but it may not be the last. Just don’t go expecting to see it pop up in the successor to the Raspberry Pi 5.

The release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 saw the $5 upgrade to the original, and dare we say beloved original Pico. For only an extra dollar we get lots more performance, nut, the RP2350 isn’t the only chip to be released. The RP235X are a series of chips based on the same CPU and RAM configuration, but some have onboard storage and an even greater number of GPIO pins.

RP235X Packages

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Package Size Internal Flash GPIO Analog Inputs Price (single unit) Price per 3,400 unit reel RP2350A QFN-60 7mm^ None 30 4 $1.10 $0.80 RP2350B QFN-80 10mm^ None 48 8 $1.20 $0.90 RP2354A QFN-60 7mm^ 2MB 30 4 $1.30 $1 RP2354B QFN-80 10mm^ 2MB 48 8 $1.50 $1.10

The RP2350A, as used in the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 has the following specifications.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SoC RP2350, Dual Core Arm Cortex M33 or Dual Core RISC-V Hazard3 running at up to 150 Mhz SRAM 520 KB Flash Storage 4MB QSPI Security Arm TrustZone, 8KB OTP, Secure Boot Wi-Fi / Bluetooth None Language Support MicroPython, CircuitPython, C, C++ USB Interface USB 1.1 Device and Host GPIO Logic Level 3.3V GPIO 26 x Digital IO 4 x 12-bit ADC (Analog pins) 2 x UART, 2 x I2C, 2 x SPI, 24 x PWM Programmable IO 12 PIO State Machines Onboard LED GPIO 25 Power 1.8 to 5.5V via Micro USB or VSYS MCU Sleep Mode <10uA Dimensions 21 x 51mm Price $5

If we compare the RP2350A package with the specifications of the Pico 2 we note that the RP2350A (and RP2350B) has no internal storage. Instead the RP2350A and B use external QSPI storage, just like the original Raspberry Pi Pico’s RP2040. But the RP2354A and B offer 2MB of on-chip stacked storage via a Winbond W25Q16JVW connected to the QSPI interface.

We’ve seen plenty of RP2350A and B powered boards, but nothing has emerged about the RP2354 chip, nor any products which are powered by it.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi)

The RP2350A and the RP2354A are both 7mm^ QFN-60 packages with 30 GPIO pins broken out around the 7mm^ square chip. The GPIO provides UART, SPI, I2C, 24 PWM and four analog to digital converters, used for analog input. These analog pins are mapped to physical pins 40 to 43 (GPIO 26,27,28 and 29) on the top right of the chip.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi)

The RP2350B and the RP2354B are both 10mm^ QFN-80 packages and the extra area affords the chip more GPIO pins. Boosted from the 30 GPIO pins found in the RP2350A and RP2354A, the RP2350B and RP2354B have 48 GPIO pins. But what are the extra pins? We’ve mapped them out to compare the physical pin references between the QFN60 and QFN80 packages.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Physical Pin Number RP2350A / RP2354A RP2350B / RP2354B 1 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V GPIO4 2 GPIO 0 GPIO5 3 GPIO1 GPIO6 4 GPIO2 GPIO7 5 GPIO3 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V 6 DVDD Digital core power supply, nominal voltage 1.1 V GPIO8 7 GPIO4 GPIO9 8 GPIO5 GPIO10 9 GPIO6 GPIO11 10 GPIO7 DVDD Digital core power supply, nominal voltage 1.1 V 11 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V GPIO12 12 GPIO8 GPIO13 13 GPIO9 GPIO14 14 GPIO10 GPIO15 15 GPIO11 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V 16 GPIO12 GPIO16 17 GPIO13 GPIO17 18 GPIO14 GPIO18 19 GPIO15 GPIO19 20 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V GPIO20 21 XIN Connect a crystal to RP2350’s crystal oscillator GPIO21 22 XOUT Connect a crystal to RP2350’s crystal oscillator GPIO22 23 DVDD Digital core power supply, nominal voltage 1.1 V GPIO23 24 SWCLK Access to the internal Serial Wire Debug multi-drop bus; provides debug access to both processors IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V 25 SWDIO Access to the internal Serial Wire Debug multi-drop bus; provides debug access to both processors GPIO24 26 RUN Global asynchronous reset pin GPIO25 27 GPIO16 GPIO26 28 GPIO17 GPIO27 29 GPIO18 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V 30 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V XIN Connect a crystal to RP2350’s crystal oscillator 31 GPIO19 XOUT Connect a crystal to RP2350’s crystal oscillator 32 GPIO20 DVDD Digital core power supply, nominal voltage 1.1 V 33 GPIO21 SWCLK Access to the internal Serial Wire Debug multi-drop bus; provides debug access to both processors 34 GPIO22 SWDIO Access to the internal Serial Wire Debug multi-drop bus; provides debug access to both processors 35 GPIO23 RUN Global asynchronous reset pin 36 GPIO24 GPIO28 37 GPIO25 GPIO29 38 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V GPIO30 39 DVDD Digital core power supply, nominal voltage 1.1 V GPIO31 40 GPIO26_ADC0 GPIO32 41 GPIO27_ADC1 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V 42 GPIO28_ADC2 GPIO33 43 GPIO29_ADC3 GPIO34 44 ADC_AVDD Power supply for analogue-to-digital converter, nominal voltage 3.3 V GPIO35 45 IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V GPIO36 46 VREG_AVDD Internal core voltage regulator GPIO37 47 VREG_PGND Internal core voltage regulator GPIO38 48 VREG_LX Internal core voltage regulator GPIO39 49 VREG_VIN Internal core voltage regulator GPIO40_ADC0 50 VREG_FB Internal core voltage regulator IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V 51 USB_DM USB controller DVDD Digital core power supply, nominal voltage 1.1 V 52 USB_DP USB controller GPIO41_ADC1 53 USB_OTP_VDD GPIO42_ADC2 54 QSPI_IOVDD Provides the IO supply for the chip’s QSPI interface GPIO43_ADC3 55 QSPI_SD3 GPIO44_ADC4 56 QSPI_SCLK GPIO45_ADC5 57 QSPI_SD0 GPIO46_ADC6 58 QSPI_SD2 GPIO47_ADC7 59 QSPI_SD1 ADC_AVDD Power supply for analogue-to-digital converter, nominal voltage 3.3 V 60 QSPI_SS IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V 61 Not present VREG_AVDD Internal core voltage regulator 62 Not present VREG_PGND Internal core voltage regulator 63 Not present VREG_LX Internal core voltage regulator 64 Not present VREG_VIN Internal core voltage regulator 65 Not present VREG_FB Internal core voltage regulator 66 Not present USB_DM USB controller 67 Not present USB_DP USB controller 68 Not present USB_OTP_VDD 69 Not present QSPI_IOVDD Provides the IO supply for the chip’s QSPI interface 70 Not present QSPI_SD3 71 Not present QSPI_SCLK 72 Not present QSPI_SD0 73 Not present QSPI_SD2 74 Not present QSPI_SD1 75 Not present QSPI_SS 76 Not present IOVDD Power supply for digital GPIOs, nominal voltage 1.8 V to 3.3 V 77 Not present GPIO0 78 Not present GPIO1 79 Not present GPIO2 80 Not present GPIO3

Basically, the extra GPIO pins (GPIO 30 to 47) present on the QFN80 package of the RP2350B and RP2354B provide four more analog pins (GPIO 40 to 47) and a bunch more general purpose IO should we need them. One would assume the extra general purpose pins offer PWM, and a quick glance at the datasheet confirms that they do. So now we have even more PWM pins to control servos or other timing critical components.

More RAM?

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Every Raspberry Pi Pico 2 ships with 520KB of SRAM, but should a third-party wish, it can add up to an additional 16MB of PSRAM which also uses the QSPI interface (see the block diagram.) Pimoroni were quick off the mark to add 8MB of PSRAM to its Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 board which uses the RP2350B SoC. This board also has 16MB of external QSPI storage squeezed into a board that maintains electrical compatibility with the Raspberry Pi Pico 2.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you need the RP2350B in a smaller form factor, but with the same 8MB of PSRAM and 16MB of QSPI storage, then Pimoroni’s PGA2350 offers an alternative. Measuring 25.4mm^, the PGA (Pin Grid Array) layout affords access to all 48 of the GPIO pins found on the RP2350B, all that you need to do is design a circuit around it.

(Image credit: Solder Party)

An alternative to the PGA2350 comes from Solder Party. Its RP2350 Stamp XL breaks out all 48 GPIO pins of the RP2350B into a 45 x 25mm package. We get 16MB of QSPI flash, but only 520KB of RAM. The RP2350 Stamp XL is designed to be surface mount soldered to a carrier board, or to your own PCB project.

RP235X Availability

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At the time of writing, the RP235X series are not in general circulation. There is obviously some quantity of chips available for third parties to design and sell their creations. But the RP235X is not for general sale as yet. It is hoped that the RP2350 will be in general circulation by the end of 2024.

The RP2354 is also mysterious; we’ve yet to come across a device with this chip inside of it. The RP2350 datasheet does provide details on the basic specs, but information such as the thermal characteristics have yet to be determined.