Raspberry Pi powers impressive Halloween haunted house light show

We've seen some impressive Christmas lights displays over the years but this is hands down the coolest Halloween light show we've ever seen. This project is incredible and shared to us by a user known as G8HCB over at YouTube. In a recently uploaded video, they put on a show with their huge display of Halloween lights operated by none other than our favorite SBC—the Raspberry Pi .

Friends House (Manchester) - Halloween xlights display filmed with a drone. All DIY. Over 25K LEDS - YouTube Watch On

According to the video, this display is set up over at their friend's house in Manchester, United Kingdom. But we still have plenty of details that explain how it works and what they're using to pull it all together. The video isn't much of a tutorial but rather a demo of the light show in action. The footage was captured with a drone so we get a good look at all of the lights which cover the yard and entire front of the house.

The decorations consist of several components that all work together harmoniously to music. There are a handful of arches across the front of the yard alongside a few spooky tombstones. A few pumpkins are lined up by the front door with animated mouths that sing along to the songs that play. The side of the house features bats, spiders, ghosts and even the Ghostbusters logo (and yes, the Ghostbusters theme has been programmed into the show). There's even a smoke machine that goes off during certain parts of the show.

(Image credit: G8HCB)

According to G8HCB, everything you see in the video was made completely from scratch. The lights and templates were created just for the project which also includes the pixel display. All together the project uses over 25,000 individual LEDs. Unfortunately, we're not sure exactly what model of Raspberry Pi is used to power everything but looking around the XLights community, it seems that the Raspberry Pi 4 is a popular choice.

The software handling the LED show is the aforementioned Xlights—an open source tool that makes it easy to program custom light displays using DMX (commonly used in the film and theater industries) and E1.31 Ethernet controllers. . G8HCB confirmed in the video description that all of the lights were manually programmed and synchronized for the final result we see in the video. This was no doubt a tedious process but the end results are more than worth it.

If you want to see this Raspberry Pi project in action (and trust us, you do), you can check out the full show over at YouTube.