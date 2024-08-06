This 1980s inspired 3D printed Raspberry Pi laptop is built around a Pico-powered mechanical keyboard

When it comes to laptops, there are plenty of great laptops on the market but we'll bet our bottom dollar that you haven't seen a laptop quite like this one. Maker and developer Michael Mayar has put together what he calls the Portable Pi 84 . This machine stands out not only in that it uses a Raspberry Pi but also in its detailed, open source design. It's not here to make waves in the world of AAA gaming, we have a list of best gaming laptops if that's the sort of goal you're after, but it is here to share the delicious taste of Pi with the greater community at large.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Michael Mayar) (Image credit: Michael Mayar)

According to Mayar, the laptop doesn't just look the part, it is also a fully working, portable device. It doesn't even use a smaller model of Pi like a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, it's rocking a full sized Raspberry Pi 4 inside. The input, however, is where it really shines. The Portable Pi 84 features a mechanical keyboard that uses a Raspberry Pi Pico W running CircuitPython with KMK. The keyboard can be upgraded with any switch or keycap that you desire.

The laptop has a few standard ports that you'd expect to find on any other laptop like an HDMI output, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm jack for audio peripherals. There are also some buttons for things like power and one for checking the battery life. These ports and buttons are found on customizable panels that can be modified to suit different project needs. Power is via a Waveshare UPS HAT which has two 18650 type cells providing 43,400mAh of capacity (2 x 21,700) and a steady 5V to the GPIO of the Raspberry Pi 4.

In this particular build, Mayar is using a Raspberry Pi 4 but you could in theory swap in a Pi 5 in its stead. The maximum rated output for the UPS HAT is 5V at 2.5A, half the power requirement of the Raspberry Pi 5 (5V at 5A) but if you weren't pushing too hard, the system would complain, but still work.

For a display, the laptop outputs to a 9.3-inch Waveshare touchscreen with a resolution of 1600 x 600px. It also has a speaker for audio output. The housing was created by Mayar and is available over at Printables for anyone to download and 3D print at home.

Software-wise, the sky really is the limit. If you want a standard OS for basic laptop use cases, you can't go wrong with Raspberry Pi OS. That said, a gaming-focused option like RetroPie would be great for gaming on the go. It's ultimately dealer's choice.

If you'd like to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project , you can check it out over at Printables .