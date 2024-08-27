This pocket-sized Raspberry Pi 5 PC is portable and modular

The Raspberry Pi is an excellent board for building custom mini PCs. You've got a lot of flexibility when it comes to cases, size, and support for external peripherals. That's why it came as no surprise that the team over at Soulcircuit decided to create the ultimate modular experience with their Raspberry Pi 5-based project, Pilet.

Pilet: Pi5-Powered Tablet/Cyberdeck with 7-Hour Battery Life | Overall Performance Demonstration - YouTube Watch On

This isn't the first Raspberry Pi-powered modular setup we've encountered. In the past, we covered this cool RP2040 modular macropod that used magnets to snap add-ons into place. Instead of a macropod, however, the Pilet is a full-on pocket PC complete with modules for game controller input and keyboards.

However, it's important to note that this is still a work in progress, so we don't know exactly what the final build will be like. Some design aspects are subject to change, but the project's root stands out as a remarkable and fun experience. So far, Soulcircuithas put together an engineering sample with plans to aim for a budget of under $200 per device.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Soulcircuit) (Image credit: Soulcircuit) (Image credit: Soulcircuit)

The Pi used in this project is a Raspberry Pi 5, which is powered by a couple of 8000mAh batteries and has an expected battery life of around 7 hours. We're not entirely sure what the case material is, but the Pilet website confirmed a metal back and a fan help with passive cooling. It also has an NVMe SSD for storage and can support a Hailo-8L module for AI capability.

In the example videos and screenshots, we see the Raspberry Pi running Raspberry Pi OS, but there's no reason you can't spruce things up with Kali Linux or a RetroPie image. One of the project goals is to implement open-source tools for maximum flexibility, but details on what that entails are scarce right now. In the meantime, you can sign up on the website to get updates directly from the team at Soulcircuit.

If you want to see this Raspberry Pi project in action, visit the official Pilet website, where you'll also find links to some neat demo videos.