This Raspberry Pi Creeper robot is bringing our Minecraft nightmares to real life

The Raspberry Pi is no stranger to the world of Minecraft. Whether you're using a Pi to operate a server or playing the Minecraft Pi Edition, the two have had a lovely friendship for many years. Today, however, we've got a project put together by maker and developer Efren Lopez that puts a spin on this classic relationship. Using our favorite SBC, Lopez has created a creeper robot that relies on a Raspberry Pi and even integrates AI.

Build a Minecraft Creeper Robot IRL – Vol. 2: Raspberry Pi and Friends - YouTube Watch On

Don't worry, this creeper doesn't actually explode. It does, however, explore the world around itself and is capable of locomotion as well as observation. Lopez recently released a couple of videos showcasing the creation in action and took the time to break down the very intricate assembly process.

The creeper consists of a 3D printed body and head that Lopez designed from scratch. The body can move around thanks to a set of motorized wheels on the bottom. The head can look around thanks to a servo in its neck as well as a camera module in its eye which lets it see. A speaker is included for audio output, as well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Efren Lopez) (Image credit: Efren Lopez)

The Raspberry Pi model chose to drive this creeper bot is a Raspberry Pi 5 which is a great choice given its performance and Lopez's decision to integrate AI into its design. The Pi is connected to a Pimoroni NVMe Base Duo, a Hailo-8 Raspberry Pi AI kit as well as a Pimoroni Yukon board. It's powered by a set of onboard batteries which makes the unit totally mobile.

There are actually two cameras used in this project including both a Pi Cam V3 wide camera and an Arducam ToF module. A Dayton audio transducer works alongside a speaker to get audio output. Unfortunately, we haven't had an opportunity yet to explore the software side of the creeper robot but there are a ton of cool options out there given the hardware setup Lopez has implemented.

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project , check out the build videos shared to YouTube and be sure to follow Lopez for future updates on this awesome creeper robot.