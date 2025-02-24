This Raspberry Pi Creeper robot is bringing our Minecraft nightmares to real life

The Raspberry Pi is no stranger to the world of Minecraft. Whether you're using a Pi to operate a server or playing the Minecraft Pi Edition, the two have had a lovely friendship for many years. Today, however, we've got a project put together by maker and developer Efren Lopez that puts a spin on this classic relationship. Using our favorite SBC, Lopez has created a creeper robot that relies on a Raspberry Pi and even integrates AI.
Don't worry, this creeper doesn't actually explode. It does, however, explore the world around itself and is capable of locomotion as well as observation. Lopez recently released a couple of videos showcasing the creation in action and took the time to break down the very intricate assembly process.
The creeper consists of a 3D printed body and head that Lopez designed from scratch. The body can move around thanks to a set of motorized wheels on the bottom. The head can look around thanks to a servo in its neck as well as a camera module in its eye which lets it see. A speaker is included for audio output, as well.
The Raspberry Pi model chose to drive this creeper bot is a Raspberry Pi 5 which is a great choice given its performance and Lopez's decision to integrate AI into its design. The Pi is connected to a Pimoroni NVMe Base Duo, a Hailo-8 Raspberry Pi AI kit as well as a Pimoroni Yukon board. It's powered by a set of onboard batteries which makes the unit totally mobile.
There are actually two cameras used in this project including both a Pi Cam V3 wide camera and an Arducam ToF module. A Dayton audio transducer works alongside a speaker to get audio output. Unfortunately, we haven't had an opportunity yet to explore the software side of the creeper robot but there are a ton of cool options out there given the hardware setup Lopez has implemented.
If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project, check out the build videos shared to YouTube and be sure to follow Lopez for future updates on this awesome creeper robot.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.
