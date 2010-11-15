Enthusiast Power Protection: Four-Way 900 W UPS Roundup

Power Protection Or Rage Prevention?

Few events are more upsetting than getting to the toughest part of a game and having your PC go down. Less traumatic (but still troublesome) are situations like losing a video only seconds before you’re done re-encoding it. Even losing a carefully-written email before it can be sent is enough to push some Tom's Hardware editors past the edge of sanity (Ed.: *raises hand*).

Enthusiasts often rely on little more than a surge protector to keep their hardware safe. But these devices can’t prevent brownouts from resetting a computer, nor can they prevent blackouts from stopping the computer in its tracks completely. The inevitable result is lost work, even when that “work” is an entertainment-oriented task.

While mainstream users have long been able to buy low-cost uninterruptable power supplies, the unique demands of enthusiast-class hardware have often put this type of protection out of reach.

A quick look at the specifications recommended by four top UPS manufacturers for our enthusiast build could help to explain the enormous price disparity.

Enthusiast UPS Features APC Smart-UPS SMT1500 CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD Opti-UPS Durable DS1500B Tripp Lite SmartPro SMART1500SLT Topology Line-Interactive Line-Interactive Double-Conversion Line-Interactive Wave Form Pure Sine Adaptive Sine Pure Sine Pure Sine Wattage 980 W 900 W 1050 W 900 W VA Rating 1440 VA 1500 VA 1500 VA 1500 VA UPS Outlets Eight Five Six Eight Surge Only None Five None None Power Groups Two (4+4 Jacks) One Two (4+2 Jacks) One Dimensions 17.3" x6.7" x8.6" 14.4" x4.0" x10.5" 17.0" x6.0" x9.4" 13.3" x6.7" x10.2" Weight 52.5 Pounds 24.8 Pounds 38.4 Pounds 44.5 Pounds Web Price $442 $191 $548 $338

Notice that all of the units in today’s review produce something that approximates a true sine wave, something that costs far more to produce than the stepped square waves of lower-cost parts. We’ll explain why this is so important on our next page, before going into the individual characteristics that make each model special.