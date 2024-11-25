Seasonic's ultra-quiet 1,600W flagship PSU with Noctua cooling hits retail at $569

At Computex earlier this year, we witnessed an exciting collaboration between cooling specialists Noctua and renowned power supply manufacturer Seasonic. The result was the Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition, a flagship PSU designed to deliver unparalleled performance alongside optimized silent operation. True to their promise, this one-of-a-kind desktop PC power supply is now available for purchase.

As a quick refresher, the Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition is a customized version of the original Prime TX-1600 with Noctua's cooling optimizations. It replaces the original 135mm Hong Hua fan with Noctua’s 120mm NF-A12x25, which spins up to 2,000 RPM and reduces noise by up to 10 dB(A). The PSU retains semi-passive fan control, keeping the fan off at loads below 50% under 25°C. Fully modular and equipped with Noctua-themed braided cables, it minimizes clutter but may polarize users with its distinctive design.

The PSU also maintains certifications such as 80 Plus Titanium and Cybenetics Titanium for efficiency, and Cybenetics Lambda A for low noise levels. With Noctua’s cooling expertise, the unit features a custom brown fan grill, optimizing airflow while minimizing visual impact in most PC cases.

(Image credit: Noctua)

This PSU delivers up to 1,600W, including 133.3A on the +12V rail, making it suitable for multi-GPU setups. While technologies like Nvidia SLI and AMD CrossFire have declined, the power supply is ideal for professionals or enthusiasts using multiple GPUs for tasks like AI workloads. It complies with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, featuring the latest 12V-2x6 connectors to support Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs with reduced risk of connector overheating. By the looks of it, the Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition should be more than enough to tame the upcoming Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs.

As per Noctua, the suggested retail price is $569 and €499, and the PSU is available for purchase as of today via Noctua’s official Amazon webpage. Notably, if you do end up ordering one, the earliest shipment date one can expect in the US is around the second week of January 2025. This is possibly to maintain buzz until CES 2025 when Nvidia is going to announce at least two new GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs - the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080.