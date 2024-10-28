10 Raspberry Pi Halloween projects from 2024 that scared our socks off

Are you in the Halloween spirit yet? If not, you better buckle up because these hair-raising Raspberry Pi projects are sure to inspire your inner mad scientist — or at least your inner maker. We've come across some really cool Halloween projects this year and we want to share them with our readers.

Depending on how determined you are, you've still got time to throw something cool together. We share links when possible to build guides as well as parts lists so you can make them yourself or at least something similar. One thing is for sure, there's a treat for everyone in this list.

Creepy Raspberry Pi Jack-o-Lantern

(Image credit: Perezenting_3D_Prints)

Have you ever had the feeling you're being watched? You just might be! Especially if you're hanging around this creepy Raspberry Pi jack-o-lantern put together by Perezenting_3D_Prints! This pumpkin uses multiple motion sensors to track where nearby people are and rotates the jack-o-lantern with a servo to face them.

More: Creepy Raspberry Pi Jack-o-Lantern

Raspberry Pi Pico Spider Robot

(Image credit: Kevin McAleer)

Are you looking to startle someone with arachnophobia? Look no more! Kevin McAleer's Raspberry Pi spider robot is sure to do the trick! It uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect trick-or-treaters and automatically wiggles its spindly legs in response. It has a laser cut body and LEDs that illuminate it, as well.

More: Raspberry Pi Pico Spider Robot

Raspberry Pi Halloween Eye

(Image credit: Poke08)

If you've got your eye out for something a little more unique, Poke08's Raspberry Pi Halloween eye is definitely the project for you. This 3D printable eye darts around the room following targets, glows with internal LEDs and even talks. It features a camera in the middle of the iris and even implements a little bit of AI.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More: Raspberry Pi Halloween Eye

Raspberry Pi Halloween Lights

(Image credit: Computing Mongoose)

Upgrading your Halloween decorations is easier than ever thanks to boards like the Raspberry Pi. In this project, Computing Mongoose is using a Raspberry Pi Pico to spruce up these Halloween lights with special effects. They can flicker, flash, and alternate back and forth with a variety of settings to play around with.

More: Raspberry Pi Halloween Lights

Scary Raspberry Pi Fluttering Bat

(Image credit: Ruiz Brothers, Adafruit)

If you're looking for a Halloween project that can be spruced up for other seasons, this is the one for you. This project uses an RP2040 board to spin a servo causing this bat to flutter its wings as it moves around. You could easily swap out the bat for something else like a butterfly to use outside of Haloween.

More: Scary Raspberry Pi Fluttering Bat

Ratatouille 'Remy' Headband

(Image credit: Christina Ernst)

For those who want something wearable, you've got to check out this Remy headband created by Christina Ernst. She's not using a Raspberry Pi in the final build but you could easily recreate it with something like a Raspberry Pi Pico 2. This headband features a 3D printed version of the rat from Disney's Ratatouille that wiggles its arms, playing with your hair to give the appearance of operating your every move.

More: Raspberry Pi Ratatouille 'Remy' Headband

Raspberry Pi Ikea Interactive Jack-o-lantern Lamp

(Image credit: Ruiz Brothers, Adafruit)

This project shows us how a little ingenuity can transform a simple Halloween decoration into a super interactive Halloween experience. The Ruiz brothers upgraded this Ikea lamp with a Raspberry Pi board so that it spins around and plays music when trick-or-treaters are nearby.

More: Raspberry Pi Ikea Interactive Jack-o-lantern Lamp

Raspberry Pi AI Ghost

(Image credit: NathanBuildsDIY)

Halloween doesn't have to be spooky all the time. It can be quite friendly! Such is the case with Nathan's Raspberry Pi Casper AI ghost. This ghost uses a Raspberry Pi to talk and interact with guests using the power of AI. He's shared plenty of juicy details about the build in the demo video uploaded to YouTube.

More: Raspberry Pi AI Ghost

Raspberry Pi AI Reaper

(Image credit: Eugene Tkachenko)

This every day grim reaper decoration has received the ultimate upgrade thanks to maker and developer Eugene Tkachenko. It uses the new Raspberry Pi AI Camera attached to a Raspberry Pi to detect trick-or-treaters using AI. When someone gets close, it lights up and makes creepy sounds to startle them.

More: Raspberry Pi AI Reaper

Raspberry Pi Halloween Haunted House Display

(Image credit: G8HCB)

If your yard is a little too dark for trick-or-treaters, you might need a couple of lights—or how about over 25,000? This light display syncs up thousands of LEDs to music for a really impressive and super spooky show that's sure to impress anyone who walks by. It uses a Raspberry Pi along with an open source tool known as Xlights to drive the show.