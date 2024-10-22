This creepy Raspberry Pi jack-o-lantern turns to face anyone who walks by

If your home isn't full of cool Raspberry Pi -powered projects by now, it's soon going to be after you see this one. Maker and developer Perezenting_3D_Prints has created a really cool Pi-powered jack-o-lantern that appears much more lively than your average fall vegetable. This pumpkin has been spruced up with a variety of sensors and a servo that enable it to move and seemingly look around the room as people walk by.

My homemade motion sensing #pumpkin | #3dprint #raspberrypi #halloween #craft - YouTube Watch On

The way it works is simple in concept but definitely took a fair bit of work to complete. It's positioned on a 3D printed base with a handful of PIR motion sensors. These are used to detect when someone walks by and hone in on where they are. The jack-o-lantern then rotates around and turns to face the subject, appearing to follow them all on its own.

The cool thing about this project, apart from the fact that it uses our favorite SBC, it how versatile it is. If you wanted to make it for yourself, you could get really creative with modifications. If you don't want a pumpkin to follow your guests, you could always opt to replace it with something creepier like a skull or more dramatic like a bat or crow. As long as you pick something light enough for the motor to move, your limited only by the depths of your imagination.

The exact model of Pi used in this project wasn't specified but it's safe to say you don't need the latest Raspberry Pi to pull it off—a Raspberry Pi Zero or even a Raspberry Pi Pico would work just as well. The Pi is connected to three motion sensors, two LEDs and an MG995 servo motor. The pumpkin is just a Styrofoam prop which helps keep the weight light.

According to Perezenting_3D_Prints, the base was 3D printed just for the project. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly what type of 3D printer was used to print the one shown in the video. However, we have a list of the best 3D printers and all are more than capable of recreating this project.

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project in action, we don't blame you. It's really cool and super spooky! You can check it out over at Perezenting_3D_Prints official channel over at YouTube.