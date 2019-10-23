Fractal Design Ion SFX Gold 650W Power Supply Review

Go to page:

Performance Rating

The overall performance is very high, meeting the SF600's levels.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The overall noise exceeds 35 dB(A), so you cannot call this PSU a silent one.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency is notably lower compared to Corsair and EVGA's competing offerings.

