MSI MEG Z490 Ace Review: Full Featured, Robust VRM, Pricey

MSI MSI MEG Z490 Ace deals MSI MEG Z490 ACE Gaming... Amazon Prime $389.99 View MSI MEG Z490 ACE LGA 1200 ATX... Newegg $389.99 View MSI MEG Z490 ACE LGA 1200 ATX... BHPhoto $389.99 View MSI - MEG Z490 ACE (Socket... Best Buy $399.99 View Show More Deals

Software

MSI includes a few applications designed for a variety of functions including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, overclocking and more. Below, we have captured several screenshots of a few major utilities; in this case, Dragon Center and Nahimic.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

To give you a taste of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing a majority of the BIOS screens.

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 15 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content