Thermaltake Smart BM2 750W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

XPG Pylon 750W View Site

CORSAIR CX-F RGB Series CX750F View Site

Cooler Master MWE 750 White 750W View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is satisfactory at 12V, given the competition's performance and tight on the minor rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is low. Thermaltake should use a larger bulk cap, 470uF at least.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is high, especially with 230V input. With a higher resistance NTC thermistor, this wouldn't be the case.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is not as low as the Corsair CX750F, but still is low enough that it doesn't create problems.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.406A 1.994A 1.998A 0.986A 74.968 85.455% 871 25.0 34.09°C 0.960 12.112V 5.017V 3.303V 5.071V 87.728 36.11°C 115.12V 2 9.849A 2.993A 3.000A 1.186A 150.049 88.567% 873 25.0 34.63°C 0.976 12.097V 5.014V 3.300V 5.058V 169.418 37.43°C 115.12V 3 15.643A 3.492A 3.503A 1.388A 225.059 89.349% 875 24.9 35.08°C 0.983 12.082V 5.013V 3.298V 5.045V 251.887 38.64°C 115.12V 4 21.451A 3.993A 4.005A 1.590A 300.082 89.095% 877 24.9 35.58°C 0.987 12.068V 5.011V 3.296V 5.033V 336.813 40.22°C 115.12V 5 26.895A 4.994A 5.011A 1.794A 374.650 88.543% 879 24.9 36.32°C 0.989 12.052V 5.007V 3.293V 5.020V 423.130 41.76°C 115.11V 6 32.384A 5.995A 6.016A 1.999A 449.589 87.665% 881 24.9 36.78°C 0.990 12.036V 5.006V 3.291V 5.005V 512.847 43.52°C 115.11V 7 37.923A 6.998A 7.026A 2.205A 524.926 86.351% 947 27.8 37.56°C 0.991 12.019V 5.004V 3.289V 4.990V 607.897 45.67°C 115.11V 8 43.478A 8.003A 8.036A 2.411A 600.151 85.305% 1156 33.7 37.85°C 0.992 12.000V 5.000V 3.285V 4.978V 703.534 47.55°C 115.10V 9 49.417A 8.506A 8.529A 2.417A 674.730 83.732% 1740 45.3 38.91°C 0.993 11.984V 4.998V 3.283V 4.966V 805.824 49.30°C 115.09V 10 55.370A 9.012A 9.056A 2.523A 749.833 82.386% 2125 49.4 39.55°C 0.993 11.967V 4.995V 3.280V 4.955V 910.144 50.61°C 115.08V 11 61.748A 9.016A 9.061A 2.528A 825.049 80.824% 2120 49.3 41.46°C 0.994 11.949V 4.993V 3.278V 4.946V 1020.802 54.28°C 115.07V CL1 0.116A 14.005A 13.998A 0.000A 117.594 79.979% 694 18.7 36.37°C 0.974 12.099V 5.003V 3.295V 5.059V 147.031 41.78°C 115.12V CL2 62.518A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 761.504 82.892% 2127 49.4 39.53°C 0.993 11.968V 5.007V 3.287V 4.996V 918.666 50.03°C 115.07V

We didn't go up to 45-47°C as we usually do, since this platform is rated at 40°C for continuous full power delivery. The PSU didn't have any trouble under high operating temperatures, but the fan profile looks weird since up to 525W load, the fan speed is below 1000 RPM. Given the restrictive fan grille and the not top-efficiency platform, the fan speed profile is way too relaxed at moderate loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.225A 0.498A 0.497A 0.196A 19.994 70.359% 865 25.1 0.881 12.123V 5.022V 3.306V 5.094V 28.417 115.12V 2 2.450A 0.996A 0.997A 0.393A 39.984 79.726% 866 25.1 0.931 12.119V 5.019V 3.304V 5.088V 50.152 115.13V 3 3.678A 1.495A 1.500A 0.591A 60.016 83.485% 868 25.1 0.949 12.115V 5.017V 3.303V 5.081V 71.888 115.12V 4 4.902A 1.994A 1.999A 0.788A 79.968 85.886% 870 25.0 0.963 12.111V 5.016V 3.302V 5.074V 93.109 115.12V

Fan speed is low and the efficiency levels are satisfactory.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.064A 0.246A 0.246A 0.042A 15.163 66.029% 854 24.7 0.851 12.123V 5.024V 3.308V 5.099V 22.964 115.12V

We didn't expect this unit to achieve over 70% efficiency with 2% of its max-rated-capacity load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With 115V input, the impact on efficiency is notable, especially under higher loads. In general, the platform is efficient for this category, taking the lead from several competing offerings.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.510 78.341% 0.069 5.100V 0.651 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.275 81.158% 0.150 5.097V 1.571 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.801 82.213% 0.254 5.091V 3.407 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.083 82.090% 0.329 5.082V 6.192 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.608 79.665% 0.373 5.071V 9.550 115.12V 6 2.500A 12.630 77.537% 0.416 5.052V 16.289 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.127V 5.026V 3.309V 5.102V 4.466 0.423 115.1V Standby 0.041 0.004 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU has minimal energy needs on standby.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile shouldn't be as relaxed with moderate loads and high operating temperatures. A more linear fan speed increase would be ideal.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For most of its operating range, the PSU is silent, but once you push it and the load exceeds 475-550W (depending on the load on the minor rails), the fan's speed increases notably, and so does noise output.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content