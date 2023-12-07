Linux gets its own Blue Screen of Death, and it seems more helpful than the one on Windows

Linux users are getting their own blue screen of death (BSOD) as part of an update to the popular system. However, this Linux tribute to the harbinger of woe on Windows has some cool tricks up its sleeve: meaningful error messages and a QR code for users to quickly get more information on the error they encountered.

Version 255 of systemd, a system and service manager for Linux, was released a few hours ago debuting the "systemd-bsod" component. Phononix reports that the stable systemd 255 release has made it just in time for H1 2024 Linux distribution releases. Those on rolling-release Linux distributions will see these BSODs sooner, assuming they encounter an error.

In the systemd 255 release notes, we see that the new "systemd-bsod" service will “show logged error messages full screen if they have a log level of LOG_EMERG log level.” Reportedly, this service came about via an Outreachy 2023 project. Most OSes have detailed error logging, and the "systemd-bsod" service will attempt to make sense of the data divulged in the logs.

Windows BSOD QR-Codes Microsoft added a QR-code to BSODs in 2016, but the Windows code always heads to the same root page: http://windows.com/stopcode. At the time of writing, that static page just tells you to restart Windows in Safe Mode, then open Get Help, type in ‘Troubleshoot BSOD error’ and respond to three questions by clicking buttons. If you haven’t updated a driver, added new hardware, or used Windows Update recently you will receive a message that reads: “We are sorry we couldn't fix the problem.” There is no place to input the stopcode listed elsewhere on the blue screen into the Get Help Windows BSOD trouble shooter.

To make things easier for the smartphone totin’ crowd, the Linux BSOD will also display a QR code to quickly jump into helpful solutions on your smart device.

Microsoft added a QR code to BSODs in 2016, but it isn’t context-sensitive to your particular system crash. It remains to be seen whether the Linux version, courtesy of systemd 255, is more fully featured.

The systemd developers have also introduced some other new features in version 255 that are worthy of note. For example, a new "systemd-vmspawn" tool provides the same interfaces for Virtual Machines as systemd-nspawn provides for containers. There is also the new support for TPM2, and disk encryption based upon it via "systemd-pcrlock.” New options and broader support also feature among the numerous updates delivered to systemd 255.