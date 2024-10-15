Tiny11 now supports Windows 11 24H2 in a compact size that will fit on a standard single-layer DVD

If Windows 11 24H2's install size is too big for you, there are methods to reduce its footprint significantly. NTDEV revealed on X that Windows 11 24H2 works with its Tiny11 ISO builder, enabling super small installs of Microsoft's new version of Windows 11. Tiny11 can shrink 24H2 into such a tiny install package that it can fit inside a DVD with the capacity to spare.

NTDEV shared a screenshot of a new clean install of Windows 11 24H2 made with Tiny 11, featuring a complete install size of just 3.54GB using LZX compression. By comparison, Windows 11, by default, usually takes up to 20 to 30GB of drive space. An install size of less than 4GB would give you enough space to install Windows 11 on a standard DVD drive with more than a gigabyte of space for additional items such as application installers for 3rd party apps and browsers. Standard DVDs have a capacity of 4.7GB.

Well ,the good news is that you can still make the entire tiny11 fit on a DVD! (with LZX compression, of course).Behold, tiny11 based on Windows 11 LTSC 24H2! pic.twitter.com/tXS3Z8KoSwOctober 12, 2024

Tiny11 is a custom image builder for Windows 11 that enables users to cut out unnecessary libraries, apps, and services. This can significantly reduce the size of Windows 11 and potentially improve performance. Tiny11's ability to shrink Windows has been used to great lengths to run Windows 11 on crazy low-spec hardware that might have been thought to be impossible. One example is when an NTDEV dev managed to run Windows 11 with a mere 100MB of memory (no, that was not a typo).

In more realistic scenarios, Tiny11 is designed to offload services and applications that users don't want installed on their system for a super clean install of Windows. It can also run Windows 11 on incompatible hardware or run Windows 11 faster on hardware that barely meets Microsoft's minimum requirements.

If you want to build your own Windows 11 24H2 custom install with Tiny11, we have a tutorial showing you exactly how to do it.