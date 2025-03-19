At Nvidia's GTC event, Pat Gelsinger reiterated that Jensen got lucky with AI, Intel missed the boat with Larrabee

At GTC 2025, former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger reiterated his oft-repeated claim that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang 'got lucky' with the AI revolution but explained his rationale more in-depth. 

As GPUs have taken center stage in AI innovation, Nvidia is now one of the world's most valuable companies, while Intel is struggling. But it was not always this way. Fifteen to twenty years ago, Intel CPUs were the dominant force in computing as they handled all major workloads. During this time, Intel missed its AI and HPC opportunities with Larrabee, a project that attempted to build a GPU using the x86 CPU ISA. In contrast, Nvidia bet on purebred GPUs, said Pat Gelsinger, former CTO and CEO of Intel, while speaking at Nvidia's GTC 2025

"The CPU was the king of the hill [in the mid-2000s], and I applaud Jensen for his tenacity of just saying, 'No, I am not trying to build one of those; I am trying to deliver against the workload starting in graphics," said Gelsinger. "You know, it became this broader view. And then he got lucky with AI, and one time I was debating with him, he said, 'No, I got really lucky with AI workload because it just demanded that type of architecture.' That is where the center of application development is [right now].

One of the reasons why Larrabee was canceled as a GPU in 2009 was that it was not competitive as a graphics processor against AMD's and Nvidia's graphics solutions at the time. To some extent, this was due to Intel's desire for Larrabee to feature ultimate programmability, which led to its lack of crucial fixed-function GPU parts such as raster operations units. This affected performance and increased the complexity of software development. 

"I had a project that was well known in the industry called Larrabee and which was trying to bridge the programmability of the CPU with a throughput oriented architecture [of a GPU], and I think had Intel stay on that path, you know, the future could have been different," said Gelsinger during a webcast. "I give Jensen a lot of credit [as] he just stayed true to that throughput computing or accelerated [vision]."

Unlike GPUs from AMD and Nvidia, which use proprietary instruction set architectures (ISAs), Intel's Larrabee used the x86 ISA with Larrabee-specific extensions. This provided an advantage for parallelized general-purpose computing workloads but was a disadvantage for graphics applications. As a result, Larrabee was reintroduced as the Xeon Phi processor, first aimed at supercomputing workloads in 2010. However, it gained little traction as traditional GPU architectures gained general-purpose computing capabilities via the CUDA framework, as well as the OpenCL/Vulkan and DirectCompute APIs, which were easier to scale in terms of performance. After the Xeon Phi 'Knights Mill' failed to meet expectations, Intel dropped the Xeon Phi project in favor of data center GPUs for HPC and specialized ASICs for AI between 2018 and 2019. 

To a large extent, Larrabee and its successors in the Xeon Phi line failed because they were based on a CPU ISA that did not scale well for graphics, AI, or HPC. Larrabee's failure was set in motion in the mid-2000s when CPUs were still dominant, and Intel's technical leads thought that x86 was a way to go. Fast forward to today, and Intel's attempts at adopting a more conventional GPU design for AI have largely failed, with the company recently canceling its Falcon Shores GPUs for data centers. Instead, the company is pinning its hopes on its next-gen Jaguar Shores that isn't slated for release until next year.  

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AICl0ud
    Intel and Microsoft, two "brilliant" companies (with "brilliant" CEOs), who are a year after year continue to ignore four billion potential customers: smartphonians...

    The more time passes, the fewer Windows (Microsoft) and Intel users there are, in favour of Android (Google), iOS (Apple), Linux, etc.
    Yes, these people are truly "visionaries"...
    Reply
  • endocine
    on the other hand intel got lucky with absolutely nothing and now is bankrupt thanks to really bad decisions
    Reply
  • poohbear
    Its the same fate with most companies that mature and grow complacent. Nobody stays at the top forever.

    Intel tried to compete with their Larabee GPU, but Nvidia was so dominant and their GPUs so far ahead they had no hope of catching up. In the computer world Nvidia was always the gold standard in GPUs and their drivers were super efficient because they always worked directly with developers, so when they transferred their GPUs to AI they continued that same process of producing excellent software support for their AI GPUs. So "luck" had very little to do with it. Just relentless consistency.

    Intel got complacent and missed the boat with GPUs, they didn't have the vision that Jensen had.
    Reply
  • rluker5
    AICl0ud said:
    Intel and Microsoft, two "brilliant" companies (with "brilliant" CEOs), who are a year after year continue to ignore four billion potential customers: smartphonians...

    The more time passes, the fewer Windows (Microsoft) and Intel users there are, in favour of Android (Google), iOS (Apple), Linux, etc.
    Yes, these people are truly "visionaries"...
    I have an Intel smartphone and a Microsoft smartphone. The Intel is an 8 airmont core Leagoo T5c and my Windows phone is a Lumia 930. They tried but the adoption wasn't high enough to maintain production. Also both phones still work.

    If they would have combined and made an Intel based Windows (desktop version, not Windows Mobile) phone it would have been like a very low powered handheld. It may have had enough adoption to stick then.

    Windows mobile lacked apps but the basic phone functions worked as well as android or Apple. They could have fixed that by making all Windows programs available with desktop Windows. Intel didn't sell enough chips to keep making them because ARM was easier and cheaper for phone makers to use. They may have been able to fix that by offering fully desktop compatible phones. Both of those are dependent on if enough people wanted phone sized Windows tablets though.

    What else would you have them do?

    Also Windows predates Apple and Android in phones. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windows_Mobile
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be
    Plus Wintel on phones wasn't as power-efficient as the stream of new (then) ARM-based processors.

    If they could have modernized the Windows Mobile interface from the beginning to become closer to what the Lumia series showcased, it might have helped early adoption. But they were already late then, and the iPhone pretty much ate everyone's lunch. In fact, Android breaking in & becoming so prevalent was primarily due to the low price entry point (now, Samsung Galaxy costs as much as iPhone).

    Anyway, back to Intel & phones - they would have had to really improve power efficiency & have lower licensing/production costs to compete against the cheap phones w/ARM procs. That didn't happen, and it would take way too much resources to even try to get into mobile again.
    Reply
  • waltc3
    Larrabee...;) Poor Gelsinger...to remember that ill-fated flop! The irony of Larrabee was that although Intel never pushed it this way at all, and often actually denied it point-blank when asked, all the pundits at that time, without exception, hailed it as "The world's first real-time ray tracer CPU." I kid you not--it was an exercise in punditry ignorance and off-the-rails conjecture that fortunately has never been repeated!...;) On the very day that Intel announced the death of the Larrabee project, the egg on the faces of all of them was considerable.

    Of course, I had been in the small group who kept trying to point out why Larrabee could never be a "real-time ray-tracer," but the insane speculation ran wild right up until the day Intel pulled the plug. Intel almost had to pull the plug on Larrabee since had they ever shipped the product it would have failed simply because it couldn't come close to doing what the sum total of the computer press at the time said it could do. Heck, even today, we are a long way away from a CPU that does real-time ray-tracing. Instead, we have GPUs that can do a few rays while still mostly doing rasterization, at best. After the Larrabee fiasco, lots of well-known tech pundits wisely decided to exit stage left...;)
    Reply
