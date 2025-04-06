China launches HDMI and DisplayPort alternative — GPMI boasts up to 192 Gbps bandwidth, 480W power delivery

Will this cable unlock high refresh 8K gaming?

HDMI
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Shenzhen 8K UHD Video Industry Cooperation Alliance, a group made up of more than 50 Chinese companies, just released a new wired media communication standard called the General Purpose Media Interface or GPMI. This standard was developed to support 8K and reduce the number of cables required to stream data and power from one device to another. According to HKEPC, the GPMI cable comes in two flavors — a Type-B that seems to have a proprietary connector and a Type-C that is compatible with the USB-C standard.

Because 8K has four times the number of pixels of 4K and 16 times more pixels than 1080p resolution, it means that GPMI is built to carry a lot more data than other current standards. There are other variables that can impact required bandwidth, of course, such as color depth and refresh rate. The GPMI Type-C connector is set to have a maximum bandwidth of 96 Gbps and deliver 240 watts of power. This is more than double the 40 Gbps data limit of USB4 and Thunderbolt 4, allowing you to transmit more data on the cable. However, it has the same power limit as that of the latest USB Type-C connector using the Extended Power Range (EPR) standard.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Standard

Bandwidth

Power Delivery

DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20

80 Gbps

No Power

GPMI Type-B

192 Gbps

480W

GPMI Type-C

96 Gbps

240W

HDMI 2.1 FRL

48 Gbps

No Power

HDMI 2.1 TMDS

18 Gbps

No Power

Thunderbolt 4

40 Gbps

100W

USB4

40 Gbps

240W

GPMI Type-B beats all other cables, though, with its maximum bandwidth of 192 Gbps and power delivery of up to 480 watts. While still not a level where you can use it to power your RTX 5090 gaming PC through your 8K monitor, it’s still more than enough for many gaming laptops with a high-end discrete graphics. This will simplify the desk setup of people who prefer a portable gaming computer, since you can use one cable for both power and data. Aside from that, the standard also supports a universal control standard like HDMI-CEC, meaning you can use one remote control for all appliances that connect via GPMI and use this feature.

The only widely used video transmission standards that also deliver power right now are USB Type-C (Alt DP/Alt HDMI) and Thunderbolt connections. However, this is mostly limited to monitors, with many TVs still using HDMI. If GPMI becomes widely available, we’ll soon be able to use just one cable to build our TV and streaming setup, making things much simpler.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • setx
    If it's open like DP and support longer cables – it would be really nice.
    Now we need Chinese GPUs to get to decent performance levels for adoption.
    Reply
  • btspaniel
    We should plug these into our Nvidia graphics cards. Maybe they wouldn't melt.
    Reply
  • 8086
    setx said:
    If it's open like DP and support longer cables – it would be really nice.
    Now we need Chinese GPUs to get to decent performance levels for adoption.
    Any thing IT from China is highly likely to be malware that spies on you for Oriental Big Brother.
    Reply
  • Daniel15
    8086 said:
    Any thing IT from China is highly likely to be malware that spies on you for Oriental Big Brother.
    Please explain how a cable is going to spy on you.

    Also, a large number of cables and HDMI/DP/USB connectors are already manufactured in China today.
    Reply
  • aberkae
    Daniel15 said:
    Please explain how a cable is going to spy on you.

    Also, a large number of cables and HDMI/DP/USB connectors are already manufactured in China today.
    If the cable has network capabilities or attempts to connect to the internet for telemetry it's not impossible.

    Also this.

    https://www.pcworld.com/article/2413156/hackers-can-wirelessly-watch-your-screen-via-hdmi-radiation.html
    Reply
  • George³
    8086 said:
    Any thing IT from China is highly likely to be malware that spies on you for Oriental Big Brother.
    Do you have some criminal for hiding?
    Reply
