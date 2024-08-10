EK Water Blocks under investigation for late payments to employees — Slovenian labor authorities step in

OC3D reported that the company laid off several workers in July to improve its financial position. However, sources still claim that EKWB sent a letter to its employees saying they "will most likely not be paid before October."

The Slovenian Labour Inspectorate is investigating the embattled water-cooling company after reports surfaced that its workers weren't receiving their salaries. This news comes mere months after reports of financial disarray at EKWB, with suppliers and business partners complaining of delayed payments for as long as four months.

CEO Edvard König took over the company in February after the previous leadership team's financial mismanagement. However, it seems that it will take him much longer than anticipated to fix the issues that are happening behind the scenes.

In line with this, EK released a statement about the delayed payments:

"Edvard Konig and colleagues from EKWB are repairing the damage caused by inadequate leadership and management by the previous director. We understand that the actions we are taking are unpopular and bring the anger and ill will of anonymous writers of false claims. We do not common further on the internal operations of the company." (machine translated)

Unfortunately, this response goes against Edvard's statement when he took control of EKWB's management a few months back. He said, "There is still a considerable distance to go, and we immediately began by implementing the following key actions: Communicating openly any delays and uncertainties that affect outstanding payments, starting with those concerning our personnel." While we understand that the company needs to maintain its secrets, it would be difficult to do so when that secret is affecting the livelihood of not just a few people, but potentially hundreds of employees.

The storm that EKWB has been experiencing has been going on for several months to almost a year now. While financial challenges are a given for any business, non-payment of employee salaries should not be considered when it comes to cost-cutting. Because of this move, the company is now under scrutiny by its country's governing labor body, thus adding to its headaches.